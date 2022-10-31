NFL Week 8: Titans are thriving, and Derrick Henry is carrying them

“The difference between this league and our team,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in his postgame locker room speech, “is we got Derrick Henry.”

Yet there is a reason that the Titans are 5-2 and in the No. 2 slot in the AFC after leapfrogging the idle Chiefs.

The Titans don’t exactly have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Their offense is ranked dead last in the NFL in yards. Their point differential on the season is minus-6. This was supposed to be more of a rebuilding year after they traded away A.J. Brown before the draft.

The dominance of Henry and the emergence of the Titans is where we begin the Week 8 review:

▪ The Titans won’t earn any medals for a 17-10 win over the lowly Texans. But the manner in which they won was impressive, with rookie third-round pick Malik Willis subbing for injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Willis was just 6 of 10 passing for 55 yards, with an interception and three sacks. The leading receiver was Robert Woods, with two catches for 26 yards. The Texans knew the Titans weren’t going to throw.

Yet Henry still galloped all over the Texans, with 32 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He gained 118 yards against a stacked box (eight or more defenders), the most by a player in any game since … Henry in Week 9 of 2020, against … the Texans. Dontrell Hilliard added 83 rushing yards for the Titans, who racked up 314 for the day.

Henry continued an unprecedented run of dominance against his AFC South rival, rushing for at least 200 yards and two touchdowns for the fourth consecutive game against the Texans. For context, no other player in NFL history has four such games total, let alone against one opponent (LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Brown, and Barry Sanders had three).

The Titans won’t go far in the playoffs unless they fix their 30th-ranked passing game. But Sunday’s win was their fifth in a row after an 0-2 start. The defense is playing well, Henry is running like a freight train, and Mike Vrabel, last year’s NFL Coach of the Year, is proving again that he gets the most out of his team.

▪ The Seahawks are the best team no one is talking about. They had the third-worst Super Bowl odds this offseason after trading Russell Wilson, but now are 5-3 and in first place in the NFC West after knocking off the red-hot Giants, 27-13. The Seahawks are for real, having won three straight games by double digits, against quality opponents — the Cardinals, Chargers, and Giants.

Quarterback Geno Smith had another efficient day with 212 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. And Pete Carroll, 71 years old and in his 13th season in Seattle, is thriving when everyone thought his days would be numbered. Carroll tied his mentor Bud Grant with his 168th NFL win.

“This is a very special opportunity right now,” Carroll said. “It’s been because of all of the hype and the circumstances and all that, and the challenge of it and the doubting and all that kind of stuff. Yeah, I like this challenge.”

Geno Smith led the surprising Seahawks past the Giants. Lindsey Wasson/Getty

▪ Actually, maybe the Vikings are the best team no one is talking about, after improving to 6-1 under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell with a 34-26 win over the Cardinals. The Vikings have won five in a row since losing to the Eagles in Week 2, all by one score. It’s a testament to their ability to close out tight games — but perhaps also a sign that they are going to regress soon. The November schedule — at Washington, at Buffalo, vs. Dallas and vs. New England on Thanksgiving — will tell us who the Vikings really are.

Advertisement

▪ The 49ers’ 31-14 win over the Rams is going to make the other 30 NFL defensive coordinators break out in a cold sweat.

Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Shanahan’s new Swiss Army knife, ran 18 times for 94 yards, caught eight passes for 55 yards, scored two touchdowns, and also threw a 34-yard touchdown pass. He became just the fourth player since the 1970 merger with a rushing, receiving, and passing touchdown in one game, joining Walter Payton, David Patten, and Tomlinson.

McCaffrey is just learning the offense and his new surroundings. If he can stay healthy (a big “if”) and get comfortable, he’s going to be a monster in San Francisco.

Running back Christian McCaffrey hauled a scoring pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter. Gregory Bull/Associated Press

▪ An impressive win for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, overcoming deficits of 21-7 and 27-17 to beat the Lions on the road, 31-27. Tagovailoa had an incredible day, completing 29 of 36 passes for 382 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Tyreek Hill had 188 receiving yards, his fourth game of 160-plus yards this season. And Jaylen Waddle had 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

The 5-3 Dolphins hit a hiccup during Tagovailoa’s concussion stint. But their offense is close to unstoppable when everyone is healthy.

Quick hits

▪ The three overwhelming preseason favorites to win the NFC — the Bucs, Rams, and Packers — would miss the playoffs if they began today. The Rams fell to 3-4 while the Bucs and Packers dropped to 3-5. The NFL needs Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford for playoff TV ratings.

▪ The Panthers lost to the Falcons in overtime, thanks to a costly mistake with 12 seconds left in regulation. Curtis Samuel took off his helmet during a touchdown celebration, drawing a 15-yard penalty and giving Eddy Pineiro a 48-yard extra point, which he missed. But at least the loss gets the 2-6 Panthers closer to the No. 1 pick.

▪ Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger had an efficient debut as the starter, completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards and no interceptions. But the Colts scored just one touchdown in a 17-16 loss to the Commanders. Ehlinger will need to do more in his second start this Sunday in Foxborough.

▪ Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to disappoint. He threw for just 133 yards on 31 attempts in a loss to the Broncos, while throwing two interceptions, including a costly one in the end zone. Lawrence, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, is 5-20 as a starter, and he ranks toward the bottom this year in completion percentage (62.5), yards per attempt (6.6), and passer rating (84.8).

Advertisement

Tracking former Patriots

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Completed 21 of 25 passes for 235 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a win over the Rams to get the Niners to 4-4. Garoppolo is going to like playing with McCaffrey.

▪ Colts CB Stephon Gilmore: Has played 504 of 514 snaps this year, but allowed a 33-yard reception to Terry McLaurin in the final seconds of the loss to the Commanders.

Washington's Terry McLaurin beats Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore on a late pass down to the goal line that led to the winning score. John McDonnell/The Washington Post

▪ Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: Dropped to 2-5 with a 24-0 loss to the Saints, a week after putting up 38 points on the Texans. Ouch. It was McDaniels’s first shutout as an offensive play-caller since the Patriots’ 16-0 loss to the Bills in Week 4 of 2016. Before that, a 21-0 loss to the Dolphins in 2006.

▪ Giants coach Brian Daboll: Got served a little humble pie with the loss to Seattle, snapping a four-game win streak and leaving the Giants with a sour taste as they enter their bye week. But the G-Men are still 6-2 and have the Texans and Lions after their bye.

▪ Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury: Dropped to 3-5 with the loss to the Vikings. The next four games — vs. Seahawks, at Rams, vs. 49ers, vs. Chargers — could determine whether Kingsbury remains employed after the Week 13 bye.

Stats of the Week

▪ The Eagles improved to 7-0, but none of the last seven teams that started 7-0 won the Super Bowl (the last to do it: the 2015 Broncos). The last three 7-0 teams lost in the wild-card round (2021 Cardinals, 2020 Steelers, 2019 Patriots).

▪ Eagles receiver A.J. Brown became the first player to catch three touchdowns of at least 25 yards in the first half since the Titans’ Drew Bennett in Week 13 of 2004.

▪ Shanahan has defeated Rams coach Sean McVay eight straight times in the regular season. But McVay won the one that matters most — last January’s NFC Championship.

▪ McCaffrey became the first player with 30 yards rushing, receiving, and passing in a game since … McCaffrey in 2018.

▪ Latavius Murray became the first player to rush for a touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season. He ran for one in the Saints’ Week 4 loss to the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and scored the winning touchdown Sunday for the Broncos over the Jaguars at Wembley.

▪ Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has caught a touchdown pass in eight straight games against the Packers.

▪ Bill Belichick’s 325 career wins vaulted him past George Halas for second-most in NFL history, behind Don Shula (347). Congrats, Coach.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.