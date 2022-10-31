Philadelphia and Boston sports fans have a lot in common, especially when it comes to holding grudges

Here In the autumn of 2022, Philadelphia’s Phillies and Eagles are championship caliber at the same time. They have a World Series baseball team and a 7-0 football team with designs on the Super Bowl.

Folks here still talk about ‘64 and Gene Mauch the way we talk about Denny Galehouse, Bucky Dent, and Bill Buckner. We’re still mad that Bobby Clarke and Co. beat the Bruins in the Cup Finals in ‘74, and they won’t talk about Donovan McNabb barfing in the huddle at Super Bowl XXXIX.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia is bigger than Boston, but when it comes to sports, the two towns have much in common. Both have history, success, epic failures, and edge . It’s personal. Nobody ever forgets anything.

We did this multiple times already.

After the ‘04 Sox won the World Series, the Patriots beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl in Jacksonville. After the ‘07 Sox swept the Rockies, the Pats went 18-0 before losing the Super Bowl to the Giants. Alex Cora’s 2018 Red Sox won the World Series less than four months before Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won their final Super Bowl together.

I love Philly and its cynical fans. We’re kind of cynical ourselves. Sports talk in both towns can be entertaining, informative, and toxic. Terry Francona served lengthy stints in both cities and is among the many qualified to discuss this topic.

Tito enjoyed tremendous success in Boston, but none in his four seasons in Philadelphia. And the locals let him know it. Phillies fans punctured the tires on Francona’s car and years after he’d been fired, he still needed security to watch games in peace while scouting Phillies games at Veterans Stadium.

Francona has a favorite story about getting even with his tormentors:

“Every year I managed in Boston I’d drive south to Florida for spring training. I remember going down Route 95 through Georgia after we (Red Sox) won in ‘04. All of a sudden I saw a bunch of vans and double-wides, heading north, all decorated with Eagles flags and signs. I suddenly realized they were Philly fans heading home from Jacksonville after the Patriots beat them in the Super Bowl. It made me so happy to see them, knowing what had happened. I rolled down my window and started yelling at them and flipping them off! Not very mature, I guess, but they were rough on me there.’’

Bitterness? Long memories?

When Tom Brady announced his divorce last week, a Philadelphia television station ran a streamer with the celebrity divorce story, identifying Brady only as, “The losing quarterback in Super Bowl 52.’’

In October of 2022, the Phils are borrowing a page from (former Red Sox celebration choreographer) Dr. Charles Steinberg, having a former champion from each franchise participate in a World Series ceremonial first pitch. Mike Schmidt (Phillies), Julius Erving (76ers), Bernie Parent (Flyers), and Brandon Graham (Eagles) are scheduled for first pitch duties before Game 3 Tuesday (on Red Sox Opening Day ‘08, Bobby Orr, Bill Russell, and Tedy Bruschi arrived with a championship trophy from their respective sports. It was the first gathering of the Stanley Cup, Larry O’Brien Trophy, Lombardi Trophy, and Commissioner’s Trophy).

I’m hoping to engage Dr. J. in conversation about the relative merits of Boston and Philly as sports towns. Doc played his college ball at UMass’s Curry Hicks Cage and spent many years running up and down the parquet floor against Dave Cowens and Larry Bird.

The Celtics and Sixers have engaged in a record 21 playoff series, none better than the 1981 conference finals when the Celtics came back from a 3-1 deficit — a loss that haunts Philadelphia to this day.

That was the series in which Cedric Maxwell went into the stands to tangle with a Sixers fan at the old Spectrum during Game 6.

“Boston is harsh, but I think the fans in Philly are even tougher,’’ Maxwell said Monday. “I hear some of their talk radio and criticism is a lot more harsh. People in Boston go at you, but in Philly go for the jugular. I think it would be really tough to play there.’’

It doesn’t seem to be bothering the Phillies this year. The Phillies went 47-34 at home in the regular season and are 5-0 in this postseason. The Phils are 21-9 lifetime in postseason games at Citizens Bank Park.

“It’s the best home field advantage in baseball,’’ said Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

Game 3 is Tuesday night near Broad Street. Wonder if the crowd will have anything to say about the Astros’ cheating scandal of 2017?

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.