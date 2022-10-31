Rex Ryan called the Patriots a ‘JV team.’ What did he say after they beat the Jets?

Ryan said he hoped the Jets would “ just stomp them .”

Before the Patriots and Jets kicked off on Sunday, Rex Ryan — who coached the Jets for six seasons — labeled New England a “ JV team .”

Ryan, who is now an ESPN analyst, made his first appearance of Monday morning on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” radio show. The lead-in for his interview was sponsored by Grey Goose vodka, as Ryan noted.

“Good morning. I could’ve used some Grey Goose after watching that Jets-Patriots game yesterday,” he joked.

Ryan retained some optimism, however, despite Zach Wilson’s three interceptions.

Advertisement

“I will say this: If you were a Jet fan, would you take 5-3 at the bye? Anybody would’ve signed up for that,” he said. “To me, all is not lost but I think we all saw that there was an opportunity there that the Jets have closed the gap on New England, and quite honestly if a couple plays are different, they win that game.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

During a “biggest disappointment” segment on ESPN’s morning show “Get Up!”, Ryan had more to say.

“Oh my gosh, the Jets against the Patriots. We lose again,” Ryan said as highlights played.

“Look at this, we get a pick six,” he said about the Jets’ savvy defensive play, which was called back after New York defensive end John Franklin-Myers was penalized for roughing the passer.

“Hey Mac Jones, you’re horrible, my friend, on that play right there. That’s all we’d be talking about. Instead, we got this stupid [roughing the passer penalty], and now our quarterback played stupid on this [play].

“Three interceptions. Zach Wilson, you’re young but come on. The best play is to throw the thing away, but unfortunately we lose again for the 13th time in a row to New England.”

Advertisement

The Patriots face the Jets again on Nov. 20 at Gillette Stadium. Ryan stood by his upbeat message for New York fans.

“Here’s what he has to realize,” Ryan said of Wilson. “Your team is better than the New England Patriots. So act like it. Just go get rid of the football. Take the incompletion. Live to fight another down. He has to learn from this, and once he does, I’m so encouraged by the Jets, because the Jets are better than that team.”

With the loss, the Jets fell to 5-3 while the Patriots moved to 4-4.

Read more

Finn: The Patriots should feel better about their second-year quarterback than the Jets do about theirs

Gasper: Sunday’s victory was more about what the Jets didn’t do than what Mac Jones and the Patriots did