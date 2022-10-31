Spurred on by a spike, Greater Lowell’s Devin Moreau cruises to state vocational cross-country title

“It felt bad at one point in the race because I looked down and saw all the blood, but then I looked back up, and it felt better,” he said.

The Greater Lowell junior took a spike to his right foot at the start of the Massachusetts State Vocational Championship boys’ race, but it was hard to notice aside from the bright red stain. Moreau dominated the 5K and set a new PR in the process with his 15:39.1 clocking Monday afternoon.

WRENTHAM — Devin Moreau crossed the finish line at the Wrentham Development Center with a beaming smile and blood soaking through his neon-yellow Nike shoe.

In the chaos of the opening start, another runner cleated Moreau right through the top of his shoe. He forged ahead, put a sizable gap on the field by the end of the first loop, and appeared to be running his own race as an impressed crowd watched. Greater Lowell teammate Seamus Tully (16:18.5) finished second and Norfolk Aggie senior Ryan Cooley (16:39.7) was third.

“I felt great,” Moreau said. “I went too fast the first mile — only because I was kind of pissed off — but then after that, I felt great. Mile 2, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going fast, but it’s whatever.’ And I came through under 10 [minutes] at the second-mile mark, so I knew I was going to have a good race, and I just kept going.”

Greater Lowell coach Matthew Murphy said Moreau had let him know he had a foot issue early in the race, but didn’t know the extent of the spiking — which required six stitches — until the finish. To Murphy, for Moreau to not only finish, but also win and set a PR, reaffirmed a unique love for the sport.

“Passionate would be an understatement,” Murphy said. “Devin encompasses all the things I love about cross-country. He’s passionate about running, and ultimately, the elite people at this sport are just passionate.”

At the finish line, Greater Lowell's Devin Moreau was able to shed his bloody shoe. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Norfolk Aggie junior Madelyn Germain said she didn’t run her best race, but still exhibited similar dominance in the girls’ varsity 5K. The Uxbridge resident took off with the lead pack and never wavered, winning in 19:21.3. Ella Dunbury of West Bridgewater kept pace at first but fell behind in the later stages, finishing second in 19:51.4.

“I’ve run here a lot, so I kind of knew what to expect,” Germain said.