Sunday’s victory was more about what the Jets didn’t do than what Mac Jones and the Patriots did

Beating the Jets in fortuitous fashion certainly beats the alternative, especially coming off Monday night’s quarterback shuffle debacle against the Chicago Bears. But it still begs the question: Is this what the Patriots are now, a team that just beats bad teams and bad quarterbacks? That’s what it feels like.

Fortunately for Bill Belichick and Co., the Jets reverted to their traditional form on Sunday — a bumbling team with catastrophic quarterback play. Three interceptions, a fourth-down conversion for their lone touchdown, and five field goals spelled the winning equation for the Patriots to get back to .500 at 4-4 and for Belichick to claim the No. 2 spot on the all-time wins list with a 22-17 triumph.

The Patriots registered consecutive win lucky No. 13 against their forever foil, the New York Jets. Put the emphasis on lucky.

Their wins this season are against Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cleveland, and the Jets, who despite their 5-3 record still bear the mark of Jet-dom. Going back to last season, the backbone of the Patriots’ seven-game win streak following a 2-4 start consisted of underwhelming competition and undermanned teams.

Halloween marks a year since the Patriots’ last real, no-questions-asked, no-asterisk victory over a credible playoff-caliber club — a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, who ended up missing the playoffs last season.

The Patriots did score wins over playoff participants Tennessee and Buffalo* in 2021. But . . . the victory over the Titans came when they were missing titanic running back Derrick Henry and their best wide receiver, A.J. Brown, since traded to Philadelphia. That left middling quarterback Ryan Tannehill as an easy target.

The victory over the Bills deserves the ultimate asterisk because outside of playing in a nor’easter, the Patriots have displayed no answer for Josh Allen.

The schedule serves up more red meat for the Patriots when they take on the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday. Sam Ehlinger looked eminently ordinary while losing his first career start Sunday. However, following the bye, the degree of difficulty in terms of teams and QBs ticks up in the final eight games.

There are two games against Allen and the Bills, a Thanksgiving tilt with the Minnesota Vikings, a matchup with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, and a rematch with Miami and Tua Tagovailoa, who has never lost to New England. Even the “easy” games are trap-worthy, prime-time road contests versus Arizona and old friend Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Luckily, they start post-bye with these Jets on Nov. 20.

Forget the Colts, it felt like the Patriots donned horseshoed helmets at MetLife Stadium. This was propitious pigskin for the Patriots.

In a must-win.

“We needed it,” said safety Devin McCourty, who had two interceptions on his New Jersey home turf. “It’s tough. You go out there at home [Monday]. You get booed. You don’t really show up in any phase of the game. Chicago whooped us.”

Still, it felt like it was more about what the Jets didn’t do than what the Patriots did. That’s concerning in the big picture.

Never mind the four-game winning streak the Jets were riding. They’re still inexorably, inexplicably, the Jets at their core.

The Patriots were the beneficiaries.

Leading, 10-6, at the half, the Jets botched the second-half kickoff, setting the Patriots up at their 38 on their lone touchdown drive. On the ensuing possession, the J-E-T-S missed a potential game-tying 45-yard field goal that led to another of Nick Folk’s five field goals. They allowed a 32-yard Marcus Jones punt return that set the Patriots up at the Jets 27. New England ran three plays for net zero yards before claiming a 19-10 lead that felt insurmountable.

“This is an organization that feasts on mistakes and waits for you to implode,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh.

His team obliged, especially his second-year QB, Zach Wilson.

A pair of 2021 first-round picks met after disparate days at MetLife Stadium. Mike Stobe/Getty

Despite having won his previous four starts — a stretch in which he threw one touchdown pass and completed 57 percent of his passes — Wilson still deserves a hazardous materials sign for his mental meltdowns. It remains abundantly clear he’s a sidecar to the Jets’ success, not the driving force.

Put Wilson at the wheel and the Jets crash. His three interceptions were all comically bad and costly.

His poor play completely rendered moot the Patriots’ self-perpetuated quarterback crisis.

Speaking of moot, Jones was extremely lucky he had a pick-6 negated on a questionable roughing-the-passer call against New York’s John Franklin-Myers. The Patriots aren’t built to overcome a 17-3 deficit, and in his current state Jones isn’t built to orchestrate such a comeback.

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers drew a momentum-altering roughing the passer penalty that negated a pick-6 by teammate Michael Carter. John Minchillo/Associated Press

Instead, they got a field goal that begat a run of 19 unanswered points that flipped the game.

If you were looking for Mac to provide a statement performance to solidify his status as the starter, no such luck. It was merely a passable performance. He was sacked six times, threw one tipped-ball interception, totaled 194 yards passing, and registered a 79.9 quarterback rating.

On Jones’s fourth-down touchdown to Jakobi Meyers to open the second half, it looked like tight end Hunter Henry was engaged blocking a Jets defender the entire play to free Meyers. It could’ve been flagged for offensive pass interference. It wasn’t.

Jones did a better job genuflecting to Belichick and the offensive coaching staff in his post-game press conference than he did allaying fears he has backslid this season as his turnover total swelled to eight in five games.

Here were some of the scoring “drives” Jones generated against New York and its terrific defense: five plays, 16 yards; 10 plays, 34 yards; four plays, zero yards; four plays, four yards.

Fortuitously, the Patriots faced the Jets at an opportune time. They were missing their best offensive player, rookie running back Breece Hall; their best offensive lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker; and top receiver Corey Davis. That left Wilson exposed.

But you have to be better than fortunate and opportunistic to be consistently good in the NFL and beat good teams.

Whether the Patriots are capable of that is like a Wilson pass — up for grabs.

