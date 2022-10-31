Tom Brady praises former coach Bill Belichick on reaching his latest milestone

“A remarkable achievement by him and what he’s gone through in his coaching career. In as many years as he’s been coaching and preparing his teams, he’s so deserving of the award,” Brady said of Belichick. “He’s been an amazing coach that I got to play for for 20 years. He always has his team prepared. He works incredibly hard, and he’s incredibly deserving of all the accolades that go along with it.

With Sunday’s victory against the Jets, Belichick notched win No. 325, passing George Halas for the second spot. He now only trails Don Shula (347) for victories as an NFL head coach.

In his weekly “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had some nice things to say about Bill Belichick taking over the No. 2 spot on the all-time coaching wins list.

Advertisement

“I’m really happy for him and none of his success really surprises me, getting a first-hand view of what he put into it, every week, for 20 years that I was there with him.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Brady added that Belichick’s love for the game and its rich history likely makes the coach appreciate the milestone even more.

“He is a historian of the game,” Brady said. “I remember when I was there, we talked about Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers. There were a lot of history lessons he would give the team to give you perspective on the history of football, history of coaching, history of playing, history of rivalries and games, and the founding of NFL teams because we all love football. And he’s going to go down as the greatest coach of all time. He’s done an incredible job, certainly with the Patriots. And he learned a lot over the years with the Giants, the Jets, the Browns; his history goes way back.

Advertisement

“You should feel good about those things. It’s a lifetime achievement award, as well, and he’s put a lot into it. And he’s taught a lot of people the game of football in a very detailed way. He believes in the fundamentals. He believe in techniques. He believes in preparation, hard work, discipline, toughness, all the things that are sustainable over time, and they’re all great lessons to learn in life, too.

“He’s an amazing coach, and again, I was very lucky to play for him all those years.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.