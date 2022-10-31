With the trade deadline approaching, the Patriots have a few pieces they could move in a deal

If the Patriots were to part ways with anyone, a receiver seems to make the most sense. Jakobi Meyers is clearly New England’s most productive and reliable performer, with Agholor, Bourne, and DeVante Parker all struggling to establish any consistency. Now that rookie Tyquan Thornton is healthy, the Patriots could afford to move on from one of the veteran wideouts.

Among the players that have been floated in potential deals are wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, and running back Damien Harris. All except Bourne are entering the final year of their contracts.

Agholor stands out, given his high salary cap number of $14.88 million — the third-highest figure on the team, behind only outside linebacker Matthew Judon and tight end Hunter Henry. But that hefty price tag makes trading him difficult. If the Patriots can find a trade partner for Agholor, though, they will save almost $5.5 million against the cap.

The Patriots would also save considerable money against the cap by trading Wynn, whose $10.413 million salary is fully guaranteed and for whom little has gone well this season. He is often the culprit on sacks, leading to brief benchings on multiple occasions, and has committed a team-high seven penalties. If the Patriots were to trade Wynn, Marcus Cannon would likely slide in at right tackle, as he did in Week 7 when Wynn was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Depth on the offensive line, however, is hard to come by, as director of player personnel Matt Groh noted earlier this year. Though Wynn’s performance has left much to be desired, the Patriots elected to move him to the interior Sunday to replace rookie left guard Cole Strange, who turned in his worst game of the season. There could be value in keeping Wynn because, without him, the Patriots only have unproven tackle Yodny Cajuste available as a backup.

Bourne remains a trade candidate, too, because his role has diminished significantly this year. After the best season of his career — 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns — Bourne has not picked up where he left off. His playing time has increased since curiously playing just two offensive snaps in the season opener, but the numbers haven’t followed.

In the backfield, it could be smart for the Patriots to deal Harris if they do not plan to re-sign him this offseason, but it seems unlikely they will slash their running back depth. Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as the team’s lead back, but Harris is far from disposable right now. Rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris have logged limited playing time this year, while Harris’s snaps are still productive and help keep Stevenson from getting overworked.

As for which positions the Patriots might be interested in pursuing deals for? The team could use another capable linebacker, as evidenced by the decision to bring back 33-year-old Jamie Collins.

Coach Bill Belichick said Monday during his weekly radio interview on WEEI that he is not actively involved in the personnel conversations ahead of the deadline, instead keeping his focus on the team’s weekly game-planning.

“I’m sure there are conversations that are taking place, have taken place,” Belichick said. “At this time of year, as the head coach, I can’t speak for the other 31 coaches, but I don’t think there’s too many of us that are actively involved in trade conversations. Most of that is done on the personnel end.”

Groh will take the lead and then reach out to Belichick should a package materialize. Belichick said he does not become part of the process until the discussions are “fairly far down the road.”

Last year, the Patriots stood pat at the deadline. In 2020, they traded for wide receiver Isaiah Ford in exchange for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick but waived him a month later. In 2019, they acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from Atlanta for a 2020 second-round pick, and also dealt defensive end Michael Bennett to Dallas for a 2021 seventh-rounder. In 2018, they stood pat.

“The bottom line is it takes two teams to trade,” Belichick said. “Unless you have two teams — one that is willing to give up a player and another team willing to accept a player, however that goes — then there really isn’t much to talk about.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.