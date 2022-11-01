Jack has left the building, but Stereo Jack’s goes on

Prior to COVID, Anzalone had minimal retail experience. For decades he’s been a working drummer, gigging with Juliana Hatfield, Dennis Brennan, and Roomful of Blues. Every Wednesday he backs up soul singer Fred Griffeth in the rootsy band Fandango. But in 2020, when venues were shuttered, he needed a job. He went to the record store where he’d been buying discs for 30 years, and was hired by owner and namesake “Stereo” Jack Woker.

The newest record store in the Boston area is also one of the oldest: Stereo Jack’s. When the store was forced out of its longtime Cambridge digs this summer, employee Chris Anzalone bought its name as well as its inventory of vinyl and CDs. A few weeks ago, Stereo Jack’s reopened in Somerville’s Ball Square.

“After my first shift, I came home and said to my wife, Ruth, ‘It’d be so great to own a record store,’” says Anzalone. Less than two years later Woker learned he was losing his Massachusetts Avenue space to a cannabis dispensary. Woker planned to retire when the location had to close. “We were pretty worried,” recalls Eli Polonsky, one of several longtime Stereo Jack’s employees who now work at the new location. It seemed like further bad news for vinyl hounds mourning the closure of the Boston location of In Your Ear.

Stereo Jack’s outdoor sign from its former Cambridge address now hangs inside the new Somerville store. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“Jack had no intention of selling the store. He was just going to have a big blowout sale. I knew I couldn’t start a record store from scratch, so I asked Jack if I could buy everything, and he said yes. He was given 90 days’ notice at the start of June, so we had to spring into action,” says Anzalone. Ruth, a singer-songwriter and legal assistant, added her decorating and business skills as well as some inheritance money from her late vinyl-loving father. “He would have approved,” she says.

Neither Anzalone nor Woker really know how many pieces of vinyl were part of the deal. “Five thousand? 10,000? We just eyeballed it,” says Woker. One friend suggested to Anzalone that he could save some money by buying the inventory but not the name. “But the name is huge,” he says. Stereo Jack’s large outdoor sign now hangs inside the new store.

Woker closed the Cambridge store 40 years to the month that he had opened its first of two Massachusetts Avenue locations. That same year Woker started hosting a jazz radio show on WMBR. He would later have a long-running overnight show on WGBH. A trombonist, Woker says he “realized early on [that I was] never going to make a living as a musician, so I wanted to figure out a way to make a living in the music industry. Selling records seemed a logical way to do it.”

Stereo Jack’s was known as a store with an excellent jazz selection, and where advice on what to buy — and sometimes what not to buy — was readily available. “I saw a need for a store operated by people who knew what they were doing, and who knew something about music,” says Woker. “There was no store where people could go and have somebody recommend good jazz. But you can’t afford to specialize — you have to sell whatever people came in looking for.”

A customer checks out an album in the bins at Stereo Jack's. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Both that eclectic mix and the presence of knowledgeable staff can be found at the new Stereo Jack’s. Managing the store is Wayne Rogers, the former owner of Harvard Square record store Twisted Village. Saxophonist and radio host Charlie Kohlhase is on staff, along with his former WMBR colleague Polonsky.

On a recent afternoon, longtime Boston singer and musician Anthony Kaczynski, who was a member of Figures on a Beach and is currently in the Magnetic Fields, brought a pile of inexpensively priced used CDs to the register, which ranged from Bill Withers to avant-garde saxophonist Evan Parker to Chicago blues pianist Aaron Moore. Asked why he keeps adding to his collection of 10,000 CDs, Kaczynski simply says, “I like context. And the sound quality of streaming is awful.”

Kaczynski was one of several musicians stopping by the store. “It’s turned into a nice community center,” he says. While the bulk of the store remains used product, Anzalone is also selling new albums by Boston artists on a consignment basis, including the roster of Red on Red Records. “There’s no ‘local music’ section. I’ve just got them mixed in with the records by famous people,” he says.

And the local music scene isn’t just represented by recorded product. There’s “rock art” created by Jenny Dee & The Deelinquents’ frontwoman Jen D’Angora, silkscreens by saxophonist John Aruda, and miniature album cover paintings by singer-songwriter Lisa Bastoni.

Immediately after Kaczynski’s purchases were rung up, a customer bought a copy of the new Red on Red release by the Boston band Gymnasium, which includes several tracks with Kaczynski on lead vocals. Moments later, in walked Charles Hansen, the band’s mastermind. It was a scene that showed how quickly the new Stereo Jack’s has become a daytime hub for the local music scene.

More information on Stereo Jack’s at www.stereojacks.com.