Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’ with two stops at Gillette in May

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour,” Swift said on Twitter Tuesday morning . “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)”

“The Eras Tour” will stop at Gillette Stadium on May 19 and 20. And if that wasn’t enough good news for fans, Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle are also on the Foxborough bill.

Taylor Swift announced her highly anticipated tour Tuesday morning in a message on Twitter , and Swifties everywhere are over the moon.

The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the United States, starting in Glendale, Ariz., on March 18, and ending in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Swift said the second half of the tour will be international, and she and her team will announce dates “as soon as we can.”

In addition to openers Bridges and Gayle, there are several other artists joining Swift on various dates along the tour, including Paramore, beabadoobee, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

Presale ticket registration is now open on ticketmaster.com, and will close on Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

“Demand is expected to be extremely high,” Ticketmaster said in a release, adding that Swift “wants to make sure her fans have the best chance to get tickets.”

While the “TaylorSwiftTix Presale” doesn’t guarantee tickets to all who register, it “is your best chance to get ticket to see Taylor Swift live,” according Ticketmaster. Fans who registered with the previous Lover Fest tour, a worldwide tour that was canceled due to COVID-19, will receive preferred access, Ticketmaster said.

Presale invitations will be sent Nov. 14, and ticket sales will begin being issued on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets will become available to the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.

Fans can register for up to three shows at a time. “When doing so, please be sure to rank your show references in order from highest to lowest,” Ticketmaster advised. Fans can purchase a maximum of six tickets.

Swift dropped her “Midnights” album on Oct. 21, and over its release week tracks from the record snagged all 10 spots on Billboard’s Top 10 list, a record previously held by Drake’s 2021 album “Certified Lover Boy,” which had nine hits in the top 10, according to the Washington Post.

For more information on “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” visit ticketmaster.com.

