And then there were two: It’s ‘All in the Family’ vs. ‘Seinfeld’ in the Best TV finals

Also, it is my favorite series of all time, a show whose writing and acting have impressed me more than anything else I’ve seen. There are days when I may lean a bit more toward “Breaking Bad” or, say, “The Twilight Zone,” but I usually feel the deepest and most passionate enthusiasm for “The Sopranos.” I love the way the show takes a psychological perspective on its characters, which is clearest of all during Tony’s therapy sessions.

Confession: Since the day we started planning the Globe’s bracket competition for best TV series of the past 50 years, I have assumed that the winner would be “The Sopranos.” It’s a series that has met with universal acclaim since it premiered in 1999, taking home 122 Emmy Awards during its six-season run. It changed the TV landscape profoundly, bringing viewers to cable en masse and transforming non-network TV storytelling into something prestigious and equal to that on the big screen.

So I am surprised to see that “All in the Family” has beaten “The Sopranos” in Round 5 of our competition. It was a close race: The Norman Lear comedy won with only 52 percent of the vote. But still, I’m surprised — and not necessarily in a negative way. I have only superlatives for “All in the Family,” a show that was, arguably, even more groundbreaking than “The Sopranos” as it broke open TV’s firm denial about the domestic, cultural, social, and political realities of life in America. Like Tony and Carmela Soprano, Archie and Edith Bunker remain an indelible portrait of a marriage, one ridden with all kinds of sexism and what we now call toxic masculinity. And that marriage is surrounded by all kinds of smartly written and acted secondary characters.

Advertisement

Interestingly, “All in the Family” will be going up against another comedy in the finals: “Seinfeld.” I’d anticipated a battle between two heavyweight dramas such as “The Sopranos” and “Breaking Bad,” or “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men.” But here we are, now that “Seinfeld” has beaten “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” with 58.1 percent of the vote. Maybe, given the state of the world, we’re drawn toward comedy a little more intensely right now.

Advertisement

In the case of “Seinfeld” coming out on top, I’m not surprised. “Seinfeld” is in many ways the opposite kind of comedy from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” as it turns away from the warmth that is an “MTM” trademark. “Seinfeld” is somewhat brutal in its portrayal of self-centered and petty New Yorkers, and that tone, ironic and unforgiving, may be more in sync with our contemporary sensibilities. And, obviously, the show is well-acted and well-written, particularly as it ties plots together so brilliantly.

So what will it be, voters: “All in the Family” or “Seinfeld”? You have until 12:30 p.m. Thursday to decide.

Listen to Matthew Gilbert and Meredith Goldstein talk about the Best TV Shows project here. And sign up for e-mail updates by filling out the form below:

Read more from our Best TV Show project:

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.