‘Weird Al’ Yankovic tells his life’s story . . . sort of

Yankovic, ever the master-parodist, has joined director and co-screenwriter Eric Appel to create a movie that’s part biopic and part biopic-parody. The final product is “sprinkled” with “little nuggets of truth,” as Yankovic put it, including the fact that he recorded his early “ My Bologna ” in a public restroom.

Now something of a cult hero, Yankovic is getting the biopic treatment. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”, co-produced and co-written by Yankovic and starring Daniel Radcliffe, is out on The Roku Channel Nov. 4.

Comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic has built a career out of off-the-wall parodies. His videos “ White & Nerdy ” (spoofing “Ridin’” by Chamillionaire) and “ Amish Paradise ” (“Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio) have amassed over 100 million YouTube hits each, and together with other parodies like “ Eat It ” (Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”), they’ve brought Yankovic a unique stardom and fanbase.

Overall, he said, the film plays “fast and loose with the facts” of his life. From a pool party with celebrity comedian cameos to a hilarious love affair with a certain material girl (played by Evan Rachel Wood), the movie has plenty of larger-than-life drama. Yankovic chatted with the Globe about the crazy plot twists, his real relationship with his accordion-loving parents, and the “underlying theme of his life”: “Be as weird as you want to be.”

Q. How did you know that Daniel Radcliffe was the right person to play you? Did he have to sing any of your songs to audition?

A. I knew that he could sing because he’s a Broadway star. But he didn’t really need to do any singing for the movie; it was always our thought that he would be lip-synching because that’s such a big trope in these Hollywood biopics. It felt like a waste: Daniel is an amazing singer, and we didn’t use that at all because we just thought it’d be funnier to have my voice coming out of his mouth.

But Daniel always felt like the right call for this movie. It’s obviously a comedy, but it’s not played like a comedy. It’s played like a very serious Oscar-bait Hollywood biopic, and we wanted to really nail that. And Daniel certainly did.

Q. You’ve got a lot of comedy heavyweights in your cast — Rainn Wilson, Jack Black, Patton Oswalt. Were there any people you were particularly excited to be working with?

A. They’re pretty much all my friends. I actually went through my address book when we were casting that pool party scene and just sent out a bunch of e-mails saying, “Hey, we’re doing this crazy thing on this particular date at this particular time if you’re in town and you want to drop by and be in a movie.” And pretty much everybody that wasn’t out of town or unavailable said “Yeah, sounds like fun.”

Q. Why did you decide to go with a tone that seems very serious, especially at the beginning, and then grows kind of bonkers by the end?

A. We want people to watch it and think, at least in the beginning, that this really happened. Maybe this is a real biopic. But then by, like, the end of the second act, you’re going, “Wait a minute, this obviously did not happen.”

It’s sort of the same with all my song parodies. We try to make the song sound as much like the original song as possible, just for people to have that moment where they’re going, “Something’s not right here.” I like to take them down a road and then make a left turn and see if people realize I’m making that turn.

Q. I’m curious about the portrayal of your parents as unsupportive. Is that true to real life?

A. My dad in the movie is vehemently opposed to his young child having the devil’s squeezebox. He’s very anti-accordion and anti-song parody, and that’s explained later in the movie. But it was not the case at all — both my parents were very supportive. They’re the reason that I took accordion lessons in the first place.

You don’t see any music biopics where the artist has a healthy, happy childhood with supportive parents. I mean, that’s not drama. That’s not what you’d see in a Hollywood movie. So we had to completely change that to give it a dramatic arc.

Q. You’ve had a very long career in comedy, and I’m assuming you’ve seen some of the standards around what you can and can’t joke about change.

A. It’s tricky to navigate. I’m not one of these people that rails against PC culture because oftentimes, to me, being politically correct just means being responsive and thoughtful about people’s feelings. And just being a decent human being. So that’s what I strive for certainly.

Language is fluid and changes over time. There are some words I used in the past in some of my songs which I certainly wouldn’t use these days, just because people’s perception of those words have changed.

The material that I like to put out in the world, I’d like to try to not offend people while I’m doing it.

Q. What kind of reaction are you trying to get from fans, other than just a laugh?

A. The number one goal is to make people happy and make them laugh. But if you want to glean a message, it’s basically Daniel’s music award speech [at the end of the film] — it’s be as weird as you want to be. And, you can never be truly happy unless you can accept who you are. That’s the underlying theme of the movie, and that’s really the underlying theme of my life.

I took on the name “Weird Al” because that’s what people were calling me in college. I found that it’s actually been empowering for a lot of people because a lot of nerds and weirdos and outsiders and people who don’t fit in kind of look at me and say, “Well, this guy’s been doing OK — maybe there’s room for me in the world.”

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.