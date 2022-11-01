Judge blocks a merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster

The full order laying out Pan’s reasoning is temporarily under seal because it contains confidential information, and will be released later after both parties file redactions.

The judge, Florence Pan, who heard the case in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, said in an order that the Justice Department had demonstrated that the merger might “substantially” harm competition in the market for US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books.

A federal judge Monday blocked a bid by Penguin Random House, the biggest book publisher in the United States, to buy one of its main rivals, Simon & Schuster, in a significant victory for the Biden administration, which is trying to expand the boundaries of antitrust enforcement.

Penguin Random House and its parent company, Bertelsmann, said in response Monday that they planned to appeal.

In a statement, Penguin Random House called the decision “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors” and argued that “the Department of Justice’s focus on advances to the world’s best-paid authors instead of consumers or the intense competitiveness in the publishing sector runs contrary to its mission to ensure fair competition.”

The victory is a notable one for the Justice Department. Judges have ruled against several of its previous challenges to corporate deals, including UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of a technology company. In a statement Monday, the Justice Department hailed the ruling as a win for authors and readers.

“The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth, and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the department’s antitrust division.

The trial, which unfolded over three weeks in August in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, was a test case for the government’s new, more aggressive approach to curbing consolidation. It was closely watched by the literary world for what it revealed about the inner workings of the industry and about the effects of consolidation on publishing, which has already been significantly reshaped by mergers in recent years.

Industry luminaries, among them powerful literary agents and bestselling authors, testified. Executives from Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster spoke in support of the deal, arguing that the merger would benefit writers, because combining the publishing houses would lead to cost savings, allowing the company to spend more on books.

The government had a high-profile witness on its side with author Stephen King, who testified that the merger would be especially harmful to writers who are just starting out, and took a contrary position to his own publisher, Scribner, which is part of Simon & Schuster.

On Monday night, King said in an e-mail interview that he was “delighted with the outcome.”

“Further consolidation would have caused slow but steady damage to writers, readers, independent booksellers, and small publishing companies,” he said. “Publishing should be more focused on cultural growth and literary achievement and less on corporate balance sheets.”

Executives from other major publishing houses, among them the heads of Hachette and HarperCollins, also testified against the deal.

In seeking to block the merger, the government argued that the deal would leave authors with fewer options for getting their work published, lead to lower advances for writers and even cause a reduction in the number and diversity of titles published.

“One entity’s control of almost half of the nation’s anticipated top-selling books threatens competition in multiple ways,” the Justice Department wrote in a post-trial brief. “Authors’ advances would fall — advances that they use to pay their bills and that reflect compensation for their work.”

Penguin Random House has about 100 imprints that collectively publish more than 2,000 new titles a year. Through the merger, it would have gained roughly another 50 imprints from Simon & Schuster.

The Justice Department’s focus on author earnings, rather than harm to consumers, marked a shift in how the government applies antitrust law. Antitrust policy has largely been guided for decades by an effort to prevent large corporations from imposing higher costs on consumers, rather than focusing on the impact a monopoly might have on workers, suppliers or competitors. By zeroing in on the potential harm to authors, the Justice Department signaled that it’s taking a broader view of the possible impact of consolidation.

“The Biden administration wants to be aggressive to protect the overall market, and not necessarily to just protect consumers,” said Eleanor Fox, an antitrust expert at NYU School of Law.

The decision dealt a blow to Penguin Random House’s ambitions to expand, at a moment when it faces dwindling market share and a stagnant economy. Although Penguin Random House remains far and away the biggest publisher in the United States, it has struggled to maintain its share of sales in recent years.

Under the sale agreement, Penguin Random House is obligated to pay a fee of roughly $200 million to Paramount Global, the conglomerate that owns Simon & Schuster, if the deal doesn’t go through.