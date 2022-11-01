Stephen King has choice words about paying for Twitter verification

The bestselling author of “The Shining,” “Carrie,” and scores of other books took to Twitter Monday to gripe about the possibility of having to pay $19.99 a month for the blue check next to his name — a symbol that legitimizes a high-profile account and brings with it a certain cachet.

For Stephen King, the idea of paying for Twitter verification is a real-life horror story.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? [Expletive] that, they should pay me,” tweeted the Maine native. “If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

It wasn’t long before Elon Musk, who completed his long-awaited $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week, responded to King.

“We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” the billionaire wrote.

Later, he added: “I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls.”

In case you missed it: Musk is reportedly calling for an update to Twitter Blue, the optional $4.99-a-month subscription that offers users certain premium features, according to the Verge. The change would lump Twitter Blue in with the verification process and jack up the price to as much as $20 a month, the Washington Post reported. Currently, blue checks are attainable only through a (free) application process.

Users who already have a blue check would lose it unless they began paying within 90 days of the Twitter Blue change, the Verge reported. Twitter employees — who are already bracing for layoffs — must complete the update by Nov. 7 or be fired, per the Verge.

Musk has not confirmed the change himself, but tweeted on Sunday that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

King wasn’t the only person to bristle at the potential of a blue check payout. Critics say that making verification a paid feature would erode trust on the platform.

“Every prankster, marketer and scuzzy propagandist will buy a blue checkmark and therefore completely devalue the blue checkmark,” Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at the City University of New York, told NBC News.

Over the summer, Musk attempted to back out of the Twitter deal over concerns over the number of fake accounts on the platform. Jason Calacanis, one of Musk’s allies, tweeted Monday that “having many more people verified on Twitter, while removing the bot armies, is the quickest path to making the platform safer & more usable for everyone.”

Calacanis also tweeted out a poll Sunday asking users how much they would be willing to pay for verification. As of Tuesday morning, more than 80 percent of respondents have said they wouldn’t pay.

“Interesting,” Musk tweeted in response to the poll on Sunday.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.