Struggling Boston Internet company Starry looks for potential sale

Less than two weeks after cutting half of its workforce, the Boston firm said it will consider “strategic and balance sheet alternatives” with advice from PJT Partners, the advisory firm spun out of Blackstone Group.

With its stock price trading at around 20 cents a share on Tuesday, wireless Internet service Starry has hired an investment bank to explore ways to raise more money or possibly sell the company.

A leading advisor on mergers and acquisitions, PJT has worked on deals including Abbvie’s $63 billion acquisition of Allergan and T-Mobile’s $59 billion Sprint acquisition. PJT also advised companies such as Westinghouse through bankruptcy.

Starry has airwave licenses to offer wireless Internet service in dozens of cities beyond the seven metro areas it’s in currently. But expanding would require hundreds of millions of dollars the company doesn’t have.

Going public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in March was supposed to supply the needed funds. But investors had already soured on SPAC deals and the merger raised less than half the amount originally planned.

And Starry’s stock has lost 97 percent of its value since the SPAC merger and is in danger of being delisted.

In the first half of the year, Starry brought in $15 million of revenue and generated a loss of $90 million. At the end of September, the company had about 91,000 customers for its wireless Internet service available in parts of seven cities including Boston.

