Affirmative action: What’s at stake at the Supreme Court

May not seem like much until you consider this: According to the Almanac (and the study authors), on Election Day 2000, Lincoln County, New Mexico, received about 7 inches more snow than usual, which led to a decrease in voter turnout of more than 3 percent. When Tunica County, Mississippi, got 4.35 more inches of rain than usual on Election Day in 1972, it reduced voter turnout by nearly 4 percent.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says a 2007 study by three academics into how weather affected voting found that voter turnout fell only when there was more rain or snow than expected or than usual: By about 0.9 percent per inch of rain and 0.5 percent per inch of snow above normal.

Good day! It’s Tuesday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of the year. It’s the first day of Native American Heritage Month as well as National Authors Day. Election Day is in one week.

Good argument for mail-in ballots and early voting. Don’t be surprised to see Republicans renting planes and seeding clouds.

Advertisement

What’s it like outside? It will stay in the 60s all week, and could hit 70 by the weekend.

Hey, sport: The Celtics are in Cleveland Wednesday night (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Boston and ESPN).

The hot Bruins are in Pittsburgh tonight (8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+) and in New York vs. the Rangers Thursday night (7:30, ESPN+).

I follow a content creator on TikTok who uses the handle @highlyvibey, and she posted a video back in June that has stuck with me.

She told a story from law school, a class on reproductive rights, in which the professor posed this hypothetical to the students:

Imagine that you are a partner at a high-profile law firm in the 1960s (pre-Roe v. Wade). You arrive at work early one day and find the receptionist crying. She confesses that she has been sleeping with a prominent client of the firm and is pregnant. The client has dumped her, and her family will disown her if they find out. Not only can she not afford to support a child; she’s scared the law firm will fire her.

Advertisement

The professor asked: How many of you would tell her about where she can get an abortion, take her there, and pay for it, even though if it was discovered, you could lose your law license because abortions are illegal?

“Immediately, almost all the white women in my class shoot their hand up,” @highlyvibey says in the video.

She, on the other hand, asked the professor, “What race am I in this hypothetical?” The professor asks why that is relevant.

Here’s why it was relevant: @highlyvibey is a Black woman, and is being asked to imagine herself as a partner in a prestigious law firm in the 1960s. She said to the professor:

”Do you know what else is going on in the 1960s that my skill set is directly beneficial to? Do you know the opportunity I represent, how much of an asset and a resource I can be to my community, and you’re asking me to risk all that as though I have the luxury of just thinking about myself?”

She went on to reference the generations of her family who are depending on the income she’s drawing as a partner -- income none of them have historically been able to access. How could she possibly make a decision like that on the spot?

Advertisement

She pointed out that the professor -- and the white women who shot their hands up -- were oblivious to the very real tensions that exist in that scenario that would require extensive deliberation. Why, she asked, didn’t any of the white women think about how their skill set as a well-connected law partner could help the civil rights movement? Why weren’t the tensions that were weighing on her not weighing on them?

”This is how one-dimensional feminism is created and replicated,” she said. “Because we use the white gaze and the white lens as though it is the default.”

If @highlyvibey had not been in that classroom, that professor and those students would have missed out on hearing a critically important point of view: perspective, context, experience, and circumstances they didn’t have.

That’s just one example of what affirmative action provides in universities. And it’s just one example of what those schools will lose if the Supreme Court tells colleges and universities that they can’t use race in admissions.

Now, I am not implying that @highlyvibey got into law school because of affirmative action. But during the admissions process, if her race was taken into consideration among dozens of other factors? Fantastic.

(BTW, during arguments the other day, when Justice Clarence Thomas played dumb [well, maybe he didn’t hav...oh, never mind] and said that he didn’t know what diversity was, I was so hoping that the brilliant Ketanji Brown Jackson would say, “Oh, cut the crap, Clarence!” But I digress.)

Advertisement

Now let me check myself. In relating @highlyvibey’s story, I made the argument that one reason affirmative action is important is so that white people can learn from people of color, as those law students hopefully did in her reproductive rights class. And of course that’s my self-centered perspective because I’m white, and my default thinking is that people of color can teach me how to be a better person.

That’s not their job.

In fact, the original arguments for affirmative action -- to try to level the playing field by tackling racial inequality, racial exclusion, and systemic bias in American society head-on -- are barely mentioned anymore. Instead, the goal put forward now is to create a diverse student body so that everybody benefits from a range of perspectives in the classroom.

In other words, make white people feel better about affirmative action by convincing them that it will help them, too.

Extensive research in the book “The Shape of the River” by former Harvard University president Derek Bok and the late William Bowen, former president of Princeton, showed that affirmative action is a really effective engine for social mobility for its direct beneficiaries. And that has led to more diverse leadership ranks in all walks of life throughout the US.

Shouldn’t that be the goal? Why do we have to persuade white people that they’ll benefit, too, before they’ll sign on?

Advertisement

(They actually do benefit. The book said that decades of research in higher education demonstrated that classmates of the direct beneficiaries have more positive racial attitudes, greater cognitive capacities, and more civic participation after college.)

Check the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in your organizations. Are they really designed to address inequality and exclusion, or are they designed to help white people gain insight that will help them do their jobs better, help them succeed and advance in their careers, because the organization, and society at large, is still invested in whiteness?

Do the programs operate on the premise that everybody’s perspectives are equally valued, or do they recognize that people of color and women have unique -- and more valuable -- perspectives since they have to navigate the worlds of systemic racism, patriarchy, and toxic masculinity every day?

We have to stop centering whiteness in everything we do and say. We have to stop expecting people of color to teach white people how to be better allies, just as men have to stop expecting women to teach them how to be better partners. Grow up and read a book. Open your eyes. Use your brain.

Most importantly, stop talking and start listening. And begin by following @highlyvibey’s account on TikTok here.

Thanks for reading. There are other great BIPOC creators worth following as well. I’ll list some on Friday; if you know of any, let me know. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here.

You can find recent FFs and our Bookies lists on this page.

The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.