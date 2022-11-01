CommonWealth Kitchen has the perfect holiday gift idea: boxes full of goodies

FreshZen Foods chili garlic hot sauce, Mr. Tamole salsa, Josephine’s crispy cookies, and gingery blueberry jam from Lyndigo Spice are just a few of the goodies in the holiday gift boxes from CommonWealth Kitchen, Boston’s nonprofit food business incubator. A key focus of the organization is helping women, people of color, and immigrants start and grow their businesses. Boxes sell for $85 and contain six savory and sweet small-batch products from 12 entrepreneurs who work from the kitchen, so they vary. You might find these items at a farmers’ market or in specialty shops. It’s a thoughtful gift that also supports local, small food businesses. Order until Dec. 2 at commonwealthkitchen.org to arrive in mid-December. Shipping is free in the United States. Regional delivery can be arranged for bulk orders of 10 or more boxes.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
