Flora’s Wine Bar has blossomed

Flora’s Wine Bar in West Newton Square opened two weeks before COVID closures. You might think that the cozy restaurant, with only 20 seats, would surely be a pandemic victim. But no — with optimism and hard work, the tiny place survived and thrived. At first, as a pivot, the owners, longtime friends and industry veterans Cory Fletcher and Andrew Li (co-founder with his sisters of Mei Mei), sold groceries curbside or delivered them. As a cocktail menu designer for restaurants (Catalyst and Liquid Art) and bar manager for others (like Legal Seafoods), Fletcher taught Zoom bartending classes. “We sent out kits with strainers and all the tools,” says Fletcher. Later, outdoor seating helped. Now, with Flora’s upbeat vibes and a “Cheers” atmosphere, regulars arrive for the wines, craft beers, and inventive cocktails. They might also come for Fletcher’s uncanny memory, which lets him recall what you and your companion drank or ate the last time you were there. “I treat the place like it’s my house,” says Fletcher. “I think of the customers not as guests but as friends and acquaintances.” To go along with drinks, you can order small plates: a pheasant terrine with fig and pistachio, hummus with pitas, or just olives to nibble on to tie you over till dinner. A highlight here is the charcuterie. Design your own board, picking aged Manchego, sheep’s milk, Danish brie, smoked Gouda, maple cheddar, sweet soppressata, prosciutto, or hot capicola. Smoked trout filets or Hudson Valley smoked salmon are also among the choices ($25 per person). You won’t need dinner. “We try a little extra in everything we do,” says Fletcher. 1284 Washington St., West Newton, 617-916-1902, floraswinebar.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND