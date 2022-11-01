N.H. couple finding joy in mushrooms

Did you know there are over 10,000 species of mushrooms? We’re not including any magic or hallucinogenic kinds, just the cultivated, beautiful, and sometimes strange-looking, delicious edible mushrooms. Brad Ikenberry and Amy Joyce, who live in Mason, N.H., were looking to start a home-based family business a few years ago. They chose to grow mushrooms and settled on the name Joyberry Farms, a combo of their two last names. They cultivate mushrooms on 10-pound hardwood sawdust fruiting blocks, which are inoculated with mushroom spores and kept tightly sealed in plastic. Once the spores have colonized the blocks, they cut holes in the bags to let in oxygen so mushrooms can grow. Depending on the species, the process takes from three weeks to four months.

Joyberry sells to area restaurants and direct to consumers at many local farmers’ markets ($12 for 8 ounces of fresh mushrooms). Perhaps you’ve already seen and eaten the lovely blue and black oyster mushrooms, lion’s mane, chestnut, and piopinno varieties. Yellow and pink oyster mushrooms are striking in their unusual coloring. Ikenberry recommends roasting a sheet pan full of different mushrooms with olive oil and herbs (about 30 minutes at 350 degrees) to brown and caramelize them, a more perfect treatment than sauteing, which can lead to undercooking. “You have to get all the water out,” he says. Eat the roasted mushrooms right off the sheet pan or use them in sauces, pasta, eggs, or serve with meats, chicken, and grain dishes. Joyberry also sells dehydrated mushrooms. “Soak them in water and they come back to life,” says Ikenberry. The company’s mushroom powder, he says, “is a good way to sneak mushroom goodness into almost anything.”