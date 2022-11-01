Recipe: Golden sausages cooked in apple cider are served with delicious pan juices on mashed potatoes

Serves 4

Crisp and cool air change appetites, and nothing could be more fitting for fall than a dish of mashed potatoes topped with sausages, apples, and shallots. These have delicious pan juices, something like gravy, from the apple cider and stock they cook in. Brown chubby sausage links made with pork, turkey, or chicken with whole shallots. Use a skillet with a heatproof handle so you can transfer the pan to the oven to finish cooking the sausages with apple wedges, cider and stock, and a touch of whole-grain mustard and vinegar. While the sausages bake, make weeknight mashed potatoes, which uses just a little butter and milk instead of cream. It's a satisfying meal, and if mashed potatoes are making their fall debut on your table, it will be special indeed.

SAUSAGES

6 large (1 1/2 pounds) pork, turkey, or chicken sausages 1 tablespoon olive oil 6 shallots, peeled and left whole 3 cloves garlic, peeled and left whole 1½ tablespoons flour ½ cup apple cider 1 cup chicken stock 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 8 fresh sage leaves, finely sliced or use parsley leaves 2 apples (Pink Lady, Cortland, Baldwin, Jonagold, Rome Beauty), cored and cut into thick wedges Handful fresh sage or parsley leaves (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 10-to-12-inch skillet with a heatproof handle (cast-iron works well).

2. With a fork, prick the sausages several times. In the skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the sausages and cook, turning often, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Transfer to a plate.

3. Add the shallots and garlic cloves to the pan and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until they are lightly browned. Sprinkle with flour and stir well.

4. Add the cider, stock, vinegar, mustard, and sage or parsley to the pan. Bring to a broil, scraping the bottom of the pan with a kitchen spoon to deglaze the brown bits.

5. Remove the pan from the heat and arrange the sausages and apples on top. Transfer the pan to the top shelf of the oven and bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of each sausage registers 165 degrees. Remove from the oven. Discard the garlic cloves. Cut 2 of the sausages in half.

6. Spoon mashed potatoes into each of four shallow bowls. Top with one whole and one half-sausage. Arrange the apples and shallots in the bowl. Drizzle with pan juices and sprinkle with more sage or parsley.

POTATOES

2 pounds Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes (3 to 4), peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, or more to taste ¼ cup milk (whole or 2 percent) heated in a microwave for 30 seconds, or until hot, or more to taste

1. In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes and cold water to cover by 1 inch. Add a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer the potatoes for 15 to 20 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife.

2. Drain in a colander and return to the pan. Set the pan over low heat and stir the potato chunks for 1 to 2 minutes, or until much of the water has evaporated and the potatoes look dry.

3. Add the 1 tablespoon of butter and 1/4 cup of hot milk to the potatoes, still over low heat. Use a potato masher to mash well. There may be a few lumps. That's OK. (If you prefer perfectly smooth mashed potatoes, work them through a ricer and add then add the milk and butter.) Add salt and pepper, and more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the potatoes look dry, and more butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, if you prefer creamier potatoes. Using a sturdy whisk, stir the potatoes vigorously until fluffy. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

