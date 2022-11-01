Recipe: Layer a festive butter board for brunch with figs, walnuts, pomegranate, honey, and mint

Serves 6

Serve this festive butter board for Sunday brunch or a special family breakfast. Every bite has a little surprise. Crunchy walnuts and tart, sweet pomegranate arils (seeds) play nicely with fresh figs and honey; mint provides a cool contrast. When figs are out of season, grapes, pears, or apples could step in and your choice of nuts is vast. Flaky sea alt and pepper tie everything together; don't skip them. Spread on bread or toast or use the butter to top pancakes or waffles. To serve, set out small plates and blunt knives.

¼ cup walnut halves or pieces 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 fresh figs, sliced into rounds 3 tablespoons pomegranate arils (seeds) Flaky sea salt and black pepper, to taste 2 sprigs fresh mint, leaves removed 2 tablespoons honey ½ loaf country bread or another dense, crusty bread, sliced (and toasted, if you like)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a pie pan.

2. On the pie pan, spread the walnuts in one layer. Toast in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until they are fragrant; cool.

3. Cut the butter into chunks. Place them close together on a wooden board or plate in the shape you intend to spread them, such as round, oval, or square. Use the back of a spoon or a small offset spatula to spread the butter on the board or plate, leaving a large rim around the edge.

4. Distribute the figs over the butter and sprinkle with walnuts. Top with pomegranate arils (seeds), sea salt, pepper, and mint. Drizzle with honey.

5. Set the bread slices around the butter on the board or plate.

Sally Pasley Vargas