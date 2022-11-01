Recipe: Like falafel, but not fried, these white bean and quinoa balls are perfect in pita

Makes 24 falafel or enough to serve 6

These veggie balls are similar to falafel, but made with white beans and quinoa instead of chickpeas (or fava beans). They're baked here, rather than fried. They're a good source of plant protein, perfect in pita pockets with sliced vegetables, drizzled with tahini sauce. Add tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles or pickled vegetables, shredded lettuce or cabbage to the sandwiches. Or serve the falafel over salad greens or in grain bowls.

VEGGIE BALLS

1½ teaspoons kosher salt, and more to taste 1 cup (uncooked) white quinoa, rinsed in a sieve 1 small onion, coarsely chopped ⅔ packed cup packed parsley leaves 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 2 cans (about 15 ounces each), white beans, such as cannellini or Great Northern, drained ½ teaspoon black pepper 2 eggs ¾ cup panko or other dry white breadcrumbs Extra panko (for coating) Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil with a pinch of salt (not the 1 1/2 teaspoons salt). Add the quinoa and return to a boil. Lower the heat to medium, and simmer, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the grains open and are just tender when tasted. Tip them into the sieve. (You should have about 3 cups of cooked quinoa.) Leave to cool.

2. In a food processor, combine the onion, parsley, and paprika. Pulse to chop the onion and parsley. Add the beans and pulse to blend them. Add half the quinoa, the 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, pepper, and eggs. Pulse again briefly until blended.

3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Add the remaining quinoa and the 3/4 cup panko or breadcrumbs. Stir to form a thick, coarse batter. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 1 day.

4. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

5. Place the extra panko on a large plate. Form the bean mixture into 24 balls about 1 3/4 to 2 inches in diameter, a little larger than golf balls. The dough is soft, but firms up as it bakes. Roll the balls gently in panko and place on the baking sheet; it's OK to set them close together because they don't spread. Sprinkle lightly with olive oil.

6. Bake the balls for 22 to 25 minutes, or until they are firm. Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Turn the broiler on. Return the baking sheet to the oven and broil the balls about 8-inches from the element for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the tops are golden, watching them carefully.

TAHINI

½ cup tahini Juice of 1/2 lemon, or more to taste Salt and pepper, to taste About 1/2 cup cold water

1. In a bowl, stir the tahini well. Stir in the lemon juice with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Whisk in about 1/3 cup of the water. The mixture will thicken as you whisk it. Whisk in 2 more tablespoons of water and the dressing will become smooth and lighter in color. The texture should be a little thicker than heavy cream. Add more water, 1/2 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

ASSEMBLY

6 whole-wheat pita rounds 3 large tomatoes, sliced 1 medium cucumber, sliced 3 medium half-sour pickles, thinly sliced

1. Cut the pita rounds in half to form 12 semicircles. Gently open the pita halves to form pockets.

2. Divide the tomato and cucumber slices among the pita halves, placing them on one inner side of the pocket. Sprinkle with tahini sauce. Place 2 falafel inside the pita. Add pickle slices and sprinkle with more tahini sauce.

Lisa Zwirn