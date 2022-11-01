Recipe: There are a few tricks to an easier lasagna. Try them in this no-boil pumpkin version.

Serves 8

Lasagna is a hefty undertaking, no matter how you slice it. It's never going to be quick, but there are a few tricks to lighten the workload. For this version, skip homemade red sauce and instead add canned pumpkin puree to fresh ricotta. Can you roast a whole pumpkin and puree it for this recipe? Of course! But it's not necessary. For a cheater bechamel sauce, omit the process of making a roux and instead thicken cream with a quick cornstarch slurry (starch mixed with water). For years, pasta companies have marketed no-boil lasagna sheets, which sometimes sell at a slightly higher price. While traditional lasagna and no-boil sheets may vary in thickness, the only secret to using traditional noodles without first boiling them is to add more liquid to the pan and bake the dish longer. There's really only one reason to go through the tedious process of boiling the cumbersome sheets in advance and trying to keep them from sticking to each other while fumbling to lay them nicely in the pan: because you've made your own pasta. Though the flavor and texture of homemade noodles may be sublime, most cooks might make that effort only for a very special occasion. Let's start: Saute chopped root vegetables with walnuts and fresh sage. Make the cream sauce, keeping it slightly warm so the cheese doesn't solidify before you use the sauce. Stir the pumpkin puree into ricotta and season with a touch of ginger. Then, begin layering, making sure all the traditional lasagna noodles are fully covered and submerged. Once the lasagna has been assembled, pour water and cream into the edges of the pan. Cover with foil to retain all the moisture during baking. Lift off the foil after 1 1/2 hours, add more cheese, and brown the dish under the broiler. With these time-saving efforts in place, perhaps your annual lasagna bake can become semi-annual.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, coarsely chopped 2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped 1 carrot, coarsely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage or parsley 3¾ cups heavy cream 2 tablespoons cornstarch 12 ounces Italian fontina cheese, shredded (to make 3 cups) Pinch of ground nutmeg 1 can (15 ounces) pure pumpkin puree 1 cup ricotta ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan 2 eggs, lightly beaten ¼ teaspoon ground ginger About 1 1/2 pounds lasagna noodles (or 20 sheets) 1½ cups water Fresh sage or parsley leaves (for garnish) 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme (for garnish)

1. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, celery, carrot, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until they start to soften and brown. Add the walnuts and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more, or until aromatic. Add the garlic and sage or parsley, and cook for 1 minute.

3. In a saucepan over medium heat, bring 3 cups of the cream to a simmer.

4. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and 1/4 cup of the remaining cold cream. Whisk the cornstarch mixture into the simmering cream and cook, stirring, for 2 to 5 minutes, or until the cream thickens. Remove from the heat, and stir in 1/2 cup fontina until it melts completely. Add nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Keep warm.

5. In a large bowl, stir together the pumpkin puree, ricotta, Parmesan, eggs, ginger, salt, and pepper until smooth.

6. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

7. Assemble the layers: Spread 1/2 cup cream sauce in the dish. Place 1 layer of lasagna noodles (about 4 sheets) on the sauce. They should mostly cover the sauce and fill the pan; break them to fit, if necessary. Gently spread 1/2 of the pumpkin mixture over the noodles. Add a second layer of pasta. Spread 1 cup cream sauce over the pasta. Sprinkle half of the vegetable-walnut mixture on top. Follow with a third layer of pasta and the remaining pumpkin-ricotta mixture. Add a fourth layer of pasta. Spread with 1 cup of cream sauce. Top with the remaining vegetable-walnut mixture. Add the last layer of pasta, then the remaining cream sauce. Sprinkle 2 cups of the fontina on the top.

8. In a bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup cream with the water. Pour into the lasagna at the edges of the dish.

9. Cover the dish with foil. Bake for 1 1/2 hours. Remove from the oven and lift off the foil. Turn on the broiler.

10. Sprinkle the lasagna with the remaining fontina. Return the dish to the oven, setting it about 8 inches from the broiling element. Broil for 3 to 5 minutes, watching the dish carefully, or until the top is golden brown and bubbly.

11. Let the lasagna rest for 10 minutes before cutting into squares. Garnish with sage or parsley leaves and thyme.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick