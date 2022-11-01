Recipe: Top a smoked fish butter board with capers, pickled onions, herbs, and lemon

Serves 8

This smoked fish butter board is messy and beautiful, a charming way to start a party. Use the best butter you can afford, spread it on a bread board or plate and go to town with toppings. Here is a blueprint. With every swipe of the knife you get a taste of smoky fish, salty capers, crisp sweet-and-sour onions, chives, parsley, and a hint of lemon. You will have a lot more pickled onions than you need for the butter board, but they keep in a jar in the fridge for several months (tuck them into sandwiches, tacos, or salads). To serve the butter board, cut thin slices of multigrain bread, and set out small plates and blunt knives. If there are any leftovers, refrigerate them and spread on bagels or hearty toast another day.

¾ cup distilled white vinegar ½ cup water 6 tablespoons sugar 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 large red onion, quartered and thinly sliced ½ cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 4 ounces hot smoked salmon, sliced, or smoked trout or haddock, skinned and flaked 4 ounces smoked sable, sliced 3 tablespoons capers, patted dry with paper towels 2 tablespoons finely snipped fresh chives 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley Small handful microgreens Grated rind of 1 lemon Flaky sea salt and black pepper, to taste 1 loaf multigrain bread or another hearty loaf, thinly sliced

1. In a microwave-safe bowl or measuring cup, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sugar and salt dissolve.

2. Stir in the onion. Microwave again for 1 minute. Remove and leave to stand for 15 minutes, or until cool.

3. Cut the butter into chunks. Place them close together on a wooden board or plate in the shape you intend to spread them, such as round, oval, or square. Use the back of a spoon or a small offset spatula to spread the butter on the board or plate, leaving a large rim around the edge.

4. Flake half the salmon and sable. Distribute them over the butter. Set the remaining smoked fish and sable around the butter.

5. Sprinkle the butter with capers, chives, parsley, microgreens, lemon rind, sea salt, and pepper.

6. Remove a few tablespoons of pickled onions from the brine. Pat them dry with paper towels. Distribute them over the top of the butter.

7. Set the bread slices around the butter on the board or plate.

Sally Pasley Vargas