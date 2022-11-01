We turned our noses up at the butter board trend taking over social media. Then we tried them.

A butter board is exactly what it sounds like: softened butter schmeared over a bread board. It’s topped with tidbits such as crunchy radishes, pretty flower petals, fresh herbs, dried fruits, smoked fish, and plenty of flaky sea salt. Serve it with bread or crackers as an appetizer, as you would serve a cheese or charcuterie board, but without the hefty price tag. It’s a creamy base awaiting your deepest, creative expression.

Love them or hate them, butter boards are a hot new trend that you just might want to take a look at for the next time friends come over. I was skeptical, but I found a few fun reasons to get on board.

Compound butters are nothing new. They probably go back centuries in France, where butter mixed with herbs is often the garnish on a juicy steak right out of the skillet. And though butter boards are sweeping social media, not everyone thinks they’re a winning idea.

The present mania started with Portland, Ore., chef and James Beard winner Joshua McFadden, co-author of “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” (2017) in which he explains, “Bread and butter all by itself is one of the perfect things in life. Good butter — grass fed, real butter, the yellow, almost cheeselike butter is popping up at farmers’ markets in small batches and even showing up on supermarket shelves.” He advises readers find good butter and mix up toppings that in the end will tell a story, so that “every bite is unique.”

Five years later, Justine Doiron, a Brooklyn-based recipe developer and food stylist, took McFadden’s idea to TikTok (@Justine_Snacks) and it went viral. While in a “silly goofy butter mood,” she states, “I want to make [butter boards] the next charcuterie board. Mostly because I just love the concept,” she says, referring to McFadden’s recipe. She demonstrates a simple board of butter sprinkled with tons of flaky salt, and lemon zest, crushed coriander seed, thin slices of red onion, fresh coriander leaves, edible dried flowers, black pepper, and slivered fresh mint leaves, all drizzled with honey, served with bread. An unexpected fad followed.

Even the venerated French chef and author Jacques Pepin agrees that the 150-plus compound butters in classic French cuisine can be translated into this modern craze. In a Facebook video he says, “There’s nothing as satisfying as good bread and good butter.” He goes on to explain that traditional composed butters, such as those made with herbs, anchovies, or lemon and parsley (called maître d’hotel ), have long been rolled into cylinders, chilled, and sliced to top grilled meat, fish, even soup.

To serve 10 to 12, Pepin spreads one pound of unsalted butter on a big plate, rather than a board, and tops it with the coarse French salt, fleur de sel, freshly ground black pepper, capers, chopped onions, snipped basil, parsley, chives, chopped red pimento, and edible flowers from his garden, such as oregano, dill, and torn squash blossoms. He advises viewers to use whatever is in the refrigerator or edible flowers from our garden. When it’s all done and you bring it to the table, he says, “People will have a ball.”

Popular Instagrammer and cookbook author Kenji López-Alt agrees. He intends to serve butter boards in lieu of expensive and fussy cheese boards. “I don’t get the backlash against the butter board trend . . . I think the concept is ingenious. It’s easy, economical, infinitely adaptable to personal taste, pretty to look at, good for the wood on your board, fun, and delicious (when done right).”

There is the catch: Lopez-Alt’s caveat, “when done right.”

New York artist Chloe Seibert, another Instagrammer, explains the pushback. She doesn’t hate the butter board moment but writes, “It’s not so much the butter board itself that is cringey to me — it definitely can be lovely and fun. It’s the viral video pointless adaptations i.e., cream cheese with chunks of red onion dumped with everything bagel seasoning (just have a bagel??) or Nutella/grape jelly sloppily checkerboarded onto a cutting board that may or may not have garlic smell.”

Aside from aesthetics, there were a few more obstacles in my argument with my dubious self about the mania. Self 1 had a few things to say to Self 2.

Self 1: But it’s so unhealthy! It’s a cardiologist’s nightmare.

Self 2: We all know butter isn’t health food, but you’re not having it every day. This is special occasion food. And I know how much you really, really love butter. Like, your whole life! So, chill.

Self 1: But what about all that sharing? And you know — germs!

Self 2: Have you ever heard of butter knives and butter plates? You may be overthinking this.

Self 1: That board better be squeaky clean with no cracks to hide bacteria.

Self 2: Get a grip. Bread and butter is what you live for.

The cynic in me wants to resist this phase, but I just can’t. Forget about the messy, clumsy versions of the butter board made with a ridiculous range of weird combinations (we’re looking at you, butter board with shattered nitrogenized frozen strawberry butter in the center).

When you stick to ingredients that are pleasing to the eye and to your taste and don’t go crazy, you’ll like what you created. Is the butter bubble ready to burst? Don’t bet on it.