Active case of tuberculosis confirmed at Dartmouth College, officials say

The person is in isolation and is receiving medical treatment, wrote Dr. Mark Reed, director of the college’s health service.

The statement did not say if the person diagnosed is a student or staff member.

New Hampshire health officials have identified an active case of tuberculosis at Dartmouth College, according to a community advisory issued Monday by the Ivy League school.

College officials are working to identify close contacts with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Reed said. Those identified as exposed to the disease will be contacted by state health workers “over the next few days.”

A college spokesperson declined to comment on the situation on Tuesday evening.

Reed said that individuals exposed to tuberculosis may not necessarily develop symptoms, distinguishing between “active” and “latent” forms of the bacterium.

“Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick,” said Reed.

Both active and latent tuberculosis can be treated, he added.

College officials encouraged students with questions to contact the state public health team handling tuberculosis at 603-271-4496.





