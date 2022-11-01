Advocates question why Newport Pell Bridge funding did not include suicide barriers

On Monday, the four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation joined state and union officials to celebrate a $82.5 million grant from the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA Grant Program, which will pay for work on the suspension bridge connecting Newport and Jamestown.

“There was no mention of suicide prevention barriers, which is something we have been screaming about for six years now,” said Bryan Ganley, co-founder of Bridging the Gap for Safety and Healing. “We are just looking to save lives here.”

PROVIDENCE — Advocates on Tuesday said they are disappointed that $82.5 million in federal funding to upgrade the iconic Newport Pell Bridge does not include a dime for suicide prevention barriers.

Melissa Cotta, co-founder of Bridging the Gap for Safety and Healing, said part of the rationale for the $82.5 million project is safety. “But the bridge is not falling down today, and it may not next year or in the next five years or 10 years,” she said. “But right now we have people dying, plus there is the ripple effect of people left behind.”

More than 6,100 people have signed an online petition calling for barriers to help prevent people from jumping from the Newport Pell, Jamestown Verrazzano, Mount Hope, and Sakonnet River bridges.

Ganley said he has heard of seven people jumping from the Newport Pell, Jamestown Verrazzano, and Mount Hope bridges this year alone.

“There needs to be a sense of urgency because people are still jumping over those rails,” he said. “As a construction worker, I feel there is a need for temporary suicide prevention barriers on all those bridges until this is ironed out. Of that $82 million, I think they could afford some for temporary netting.”

During the last legislative session, the General Assembly budgeted $1 million for engineering and design work for suicide prevention barriers on those state bridges.

Lori Caron Silveira, executive director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, on Tuesday said that $1 million is only enough to pay for a barrier “feasibility study” on two of the bridges.

The authority had originally sought $1.5 million to study all four bridges, but now the authority is planning to commission on a study on one of the two suspension bridges — the Mount Hope Bridge or the Newport Pell Bridge — plus the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, she said.

Atkins, a company based in Tampa, Florida, has been chosen to do that study, and the Turnpike and Bridge Authority is scheduled to meet later in November to authorize Atkins to begin the study, Caron Silveira said. “We are moving on it,” she said. “I made certain it was on the agenda this month.”

Caron Silveira said the authority plans to seek additional funding during the next legislative session to study putting barriers on the other bridges. She said it’s unclear how much it will cost to install barriers once the feasibility studies are complete.

On Tuesday, US Senator Jack Reed said the $82.5 million will pay for work on the structural integrity of the bridge so it can continue to operate. But he said that funding will give the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority more flexibility to deal with other issues, such as suicide barriers. And he said that once an engineering and design study is completed on the barriers, the delegation will try to find funding to pay for the cost of installing them.

“They will get the designs in place and then again once they have a number, we will do our best to try to help them make that number,” Reed said.

On Monday, Reed joined Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Representative David N. Cicilline, and Representative James R. Langevin in announcing the grant money will address structural issues with the Newport Pell bridge, such as replacement of parts of the bridge deck.

A dehumidification system will be installed to reduce moisture levels within the cables and anchorages and halt the corrosion process, officials said. Also, funding will be used to repair the tower elevators, replace the finger joints that accommodate movement in the bridge, and repaint the towers.

Senator Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat, said he is glad to see the $82.5 million invested in the needed work on the Newport Pell Bridge.

But he said the suicide prevention barriers are needed, as well. Once the study is complete, he said he and Representative Joseph J. Solomon Jr., a Warwick Democrat, will continue to advocate for getting the suicide prevention barriers funded and installed.

“It’s critically important we address this as soon as possible,” DiPalma said. “Lives, families, and others are depending on it.”

You can reach the Samaritans of Rhode Island at 401-272-4044 or toll free in Rhode Island at 800-365-4044. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-Talk (8255). The state Department of Health offers resources and information at preventsuicideri.org.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.