Central Falls receiving federal money to open a community center

“This is an important day, as we take another step forward in executing the vision of El Centro,” Rivera said inside 702 Broad St., the former Ministerio Guerreros De Cristo church. “This one-stop resource will connect all Central Falls residents with critical help, mental health, wellness, fitness, and support services.”

But on Tuesday, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera joined members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation in announcing plans to open a community center – named El Centro of Central Falls – in a former church property on Broad Street, near City Hall.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — In 2011, the then-bankrupt city of Central Falls shuttered the Ralph J. Holden Community Center, and this impoverished city of 22,500 hasn’t had a community center since then.

Rivera said she wanted Central Falls to open a traditional community because it’s the only city in the state without such a venue. But she noted the densely populated 1.2-square-mile city was Rhode Island’s hot spot during the pandemic and one the hardest hit communities in the nation.

So, she said, “It is my responsibility to make sure we have a wellness site to address all of the issues, all of the needs, that have increased in this pandemic – mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence, which was our number one call with the police department at one point.”

El Centro of Central Falls will serve as a hub for our community, Rivera said.

“But this center will be so much more than a traditional community or senior center,” she said. “Here, our residents will connect with the assistance and support they need and take advantage of programs designed to meet the unique needs of Central Falls residents.”

The city expects to close on the purchase of the property this week, renovations will begin next week, and the center will open sometime next year, city officials said.

US Senator Jack Reed, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Representative David N. Cicilline announced that they jointly secured a $2 million federal earmark in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations law to build the new community center.

They also helped deliver $705,000 in federal funding for the project from the American Rescue Plan Act and another $1 million in federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant program. Central Falls voters approved a $1 million bond to help finance the project, and the city is raising contributions from nonprofits and the private sector, including a $100,000 pledge from Navigant Credit Union.

“For over a decade, the city has been without a community center,” Reed said at Tuesday’s announcement. “That closure left an unmet need in the community, and that space has not been easy to fill.”

But El Centro will provide the city with a place for everyone from teenagers to senior citizens to gather and to provide services for city residents.

“This community center is not simply a building,” Reed said. “It’s a safe space where the physical and mental well-being of the people of Central Falls can be aided, assisted and improved.”

Cicilline said he knows there was a lot of disappointment when the Ralph Holden Community Center closed in 2011.

“What’s really exciting about this,” he said, “is this is going to be a center that is going to provide extraordinary services to the residents of Central Falls in a wraparound way and make a real difference in the lives of the residents and families of Central Falls.”

Family Service of Rhode Island CEO Margaret Holland McDuff attended the news conference, saying the agency looks forward to partnering with Central Falls to help address “all the social determinants of health and wellness in one place.”

“The pandemic heightened the fact that access to life’s basic needs are not always equal,” she said. “Communities like Central Falls really require an innovative approach, and El Centro is that approach. Bringing wellness and opportunity services that address factors like housing, food insecurity, financial stress, and emotional health under one roof will allow equal access to a streamlined experience for residents.”

The project will include flexible space for a senior center, fitness facilities, a large community hall with a kitchen, teen room, meeting rooms, and classrooms. Lerner Ladds + Bartels has been selected as project architects.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.