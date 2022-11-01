Chatham man, 50, dies in fire that started in basement closet

“Neighbors were unsure if the occupant had escaped but reported that all his vehicles were present in the driveway and that he is typically home during the daytime hours,” the posting states.

A neighbor called 911 around 2:10 p.m. Monday reporting that smoke was flowing from the chimney and second floor windows of a single family home at 1369 Main St., according to a Facebook posting by the Chatham Fire Department.

A 50-year-old Chatham man suffered fatal injuries Monday when a fire broke out in the basement of his home where belongings hampered rescue efforts by Chatham firefighters, officials said Tuesday.

The victim was identified by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office as Jason A. Custodie, 50, who was also listed in town records as the owner of the 2 1/2 story Cape-style home. Main Street is Route 28 in the Cape Cod town.

Firefighters pushed through a locked door and searched the first floor as they began attempting to put out the fire. No one was found on the first floor and firefighters shifted attention to the basement, accessing it by an internal stairwell, firefighters wrote.

“The crew then extended the hose line to the basement via an interior stairwell and was met by a large volume of thick smoke and heat,” the posting reads. “Due to the limited visibility and large quantity of belongings being stored in the basement, the crew had a difficult time accessing the seat of the fire.”

Mutual aid companies from neighboring towns arrived on the scene and turned their attention to the second floor of the home, the posting states. Firefighters entered the garage as a second way to reach the basement and were slowed from the reaching it because a door “was initially blocked off in the garage,” the posting states.

Firefighters “eventually located the seat of the fire in a basement closet...As the basement fire was extinguished, and smoke was ventilated from the basement, visibility improved, and the crews were able to locate the resident in the basement.”

Custodie was removed from the basement and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office along with Chatham police and fire departments.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.