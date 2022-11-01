City announces free clothing and textile recycling program

Katie Weatherseed, Brookline’s zero waste program manager, said in the statement the town and Helpsy “share a commitment to keep clothing out of our landfills, and give clothing the longest life possible” through recycling.

The program allows residents to request their unwanted clothes and textiles be picked up from their homes on Saturdays by Helpsy, a textile collection company, according to a statement.

Brookline’s Department of Public Works has announced a new free service for residents to recycle old clothes and textiles.

“We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Helpsy so that we may combine our efforts to keep unwanted textiles from incineration and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Weatherseed said.

In Brookline, textile pickups will take place on Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and residents can schedule one by visiting www.helpsy.co/brooklinema or calling 800-244–6350.

Any items left for pickup should be placed in a closed bag and left by the curb. Helpsy will accept donations in any type of bag, so long as the items are dry and clean, the statement said.

Residents can also drop off clothing, shoes, and textiles at two Helpsy drop-off boxes at 815 Newton St., across from Skyline Park. Items should be bagged and placed inside the bins.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection recently expanded its waste disposal ban, which now prohibits textiles from being disposed of in the trash, according to the department. Instead, these items have to be recycled, the department said on its website.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.