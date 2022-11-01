Costs soar for city’s new public safety building

The council first took up the cost overrun at its Oct. 17 meeting and referred the issue to its finance committee. The council had approved building the four-story, 118,000-square-foot building at the intersection of Southern Artery and Broad Street in 2021.

If the City Council approves the extra money, the total cost for the project would be $143 million, officials said. A council vote is scheduled for Nov. 21.

The new public safety building in Quincy will cost $23 million more than anticipated because of what officials described as “hyper escalation” of material and labor costs.

The building will house the police station, administrative offices for the fire department, a firearm training range, and a 911 dispatch center.

Sitework has begun, but the project cannot move forward unless the extra money is approved, officials said.

Steve Chrusciel of the Chrusciel Group — part of the team working on the project — blamed the spiraling cost on everything from labor shortages to pandemic-induced supply chain problems, to general inflation and the war in Ukraine.

“These things have all just come together as a perfect storm [like] six hurricanes coming together at once,” Chrusciel told the council.

Some councilors objected to getting the information when it was too late to do much about it.

“It’s very frustrating,” Councilor Anne Mahoney said. She questioned why Mayor Thomas P. Koch didn’t use part of the city’s $46 million in COVID relief money from the federal government to offset the expense.

