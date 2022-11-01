Energy-saving upgrades planned for town buildings

Arlington plans to carry out energy-saving improvements at three of its municipal buildings with the help of a $100,000 state grant recently awarded to the town.
The former Dallin Branch Library building, Town Hall, and Brackett Elementary School will all receive upgrades.
The work at the Dallin building, which currently houses Arlington Community Media, involves installing attic insulation and high-efficiency heat pumps to replace gas-powered and electric resistance heating systems.
At Town Hall, the attic above the auditorium will be fully insulated. Brackett will receive new high-efficiency LED lighting fixtures in classrooms, hallways, stairwells, and bathrooms.
In addition to the state grant, which was awarded through the Green Communities program, the improvements are being paid for with $38,532 in energy-efficiency incentives provided by Eversource and National Grid, and $54,445 in required town matching funds.
Arlington officials said nearly a third of the town’s match is expected to be recouped through energy savings in the first year.
