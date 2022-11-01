Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Supreme Court’s newest member, schools Clarence Thomas, its longest-serving member

Jackson recused herself from the Harvard portion of Monday’s arguments because she was a member of the Harvard Board of Overseers when the university began its defense of its race-conscious admissions policy.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the newest member of the US Supreme Court, offered an object lesson in judicial ethics to Justice Clarence Thomas, the court’s longest-serving member, when she recused herself from hearing arguments in the Harvard admissions case.

It was not some bold, magnanimous gesture on Jackson’s part. Just the right thing to do, underpinned by generations of precedent.

Advertisement

Precedent matters little to Thomas and his ideological peers on the court, who had no problem ignoring or dismissing decades of prior rulings while overturning Roe v. Wade, and seem poised to do the same when it comes to college admissions.

Thomas ignored precedent, and appearances, by refusing to recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, despite the fact that his wife, Ginni, was neck-deep in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

In January, the Supreme Court ordered that records from the Trump administration be turned over to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. One justice refused to go along. I’ll give you one guess.

That a Supreme Court justice refuses to recuse himself from cases in which his wife is intimately involved, and faces no enforceable rules or consequences, is a classic example of the kind of ivory-tower elitism Justice Thomas likes to rail against.

During her confirmation hearing, Jackson pledged to recuse herself from the Harvard case. She kept her word, unlike some colleagues who feigned respect for precedent.

Justice Elena Kagan, like Jackson a Harvard Law grad and former dean at Harvard Law, routinely recuses herself from cases that touch on her work as solicitor general.

Advertisement

Thomas’s hostility to affirmative action is longstanding, despite his having benefited from it. He was accepted to Yale Law School under an affirmative action program aimed at making 10 percent of incoming classes Black and other students of color.

When Thomas chaired the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 1983, he gave a speech to his staff saying affirmative action programs were of “paramount importance” to him.

“But for them, God only knows where I’d be today,” he said at the time. “These laws and their proper application are all that stand between the first 17 years of my life and the second 17 years.”

His writings and public statements suggest he came to oppose to affirmative action not because, as many conservatives contend, it amounts to reverse discrimination against whites, but because he considers it a patronizing instrument of white supremacy, rooted in a belief that Black people are inferior and need the help of benevolent white liberal elites.

As Thomas has acknowledged himself, his views on race make him more a radical more than a conservative. In college at Holy Cross, he embraced Black nationalism and had a poster of Malcolm X on his wall.

In 2003, when the Supreme Court upheld the University of Michigan Law School’s use of race as a factor in admissions, Thomas objected not because the policy hurt the white plaintiff, but because it was a way for the school to remain, as he put it, “elite.”

Advertisement

At Holy Cross, Thomas was a founder of its Black Student Union. Included in the group’s 11-point manifesto was this: “The Black man does not want or need the white woman. The Black man’s history shows that the white woman is the cause of his failure to be the true Black man.”

Thomas married a Black woman in 1971, but they divorced in 1984. Before 1986, when he met his current wife, a white woman named Virginia Lamp, he opposed interracial marriage.

Ginni Thomas, as she is known, is a well-connected conservative activist. Her husband sits on cases whether he has a potential conflict or interest or not, thumbing his nose at critics and precedent.

What could be more elitist than that?

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.