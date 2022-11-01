fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lynn house fire leaves 11 people and a dog displaced on Halloween night

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated November 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
Firefighters rescued a dog from the second floor of a house that was on fire in Lynn on Monday night.Lynn Fire Department

Eleven people were displaced — and a dog was rescued — after a fire broke out on the first floor of a two-family home in Lynn on Halloween night, authorities said.

Crews responded to the blaze at 62 Laighton St. at approximately 7:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, according to District Chief Joseph Zukas.

Everyone was out of the house when crews arrived, and firefighters rescued a dog from the second floor, he said.

The fire was under control within about a half-hour. There were no injuries, he said.

Zukas applauded the work of the firefighters. “The guys made a great stop,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it apparently started on the first floor when a woman who was cooking went to attend to some trick-or-treaters, Zukas said.

“The trick-or-treaters were out in full force” in Lynn this Halloween, he said.



Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

