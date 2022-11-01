Lynn house fire leaves 11 people and a dog displaced on Halloween night

Eleven people were displaced — and a dog was rescued — after a fire broke out on the first floor of a two-family home in Lynn on Halloween night, authorities said.
Crews responded to the blaze at 62 Laighton St. at approximately 7:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, according to District Chief Joseph Zukas.
Everyone was out of the house when crews arrived, and firefighters rescued a dog from the second floor, he said.
The fire was under control within about a half-hour. There were no injuries, he said.
Zukas applauded the work of the firefighters. “The guys made a great stop,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but it apparently started on the first floor when a woman who was cooking went to attend to some trick-or-treaters, Zukas said.
“The trick-or-treaters were out in full force” in Lynn this Halloween, he said.
