Man fires gun, flees into Lynn home, police say

Law enforcement officers surrounded a Lynn home on Tuesday afternoon after a man allegedly fired a gun and then fled inside the home , officials said. The suspect is still at large.
Lynn police responded to 7 Chase St. at approximately 3:09 p.m. after a report of gunshots, according to Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a department spokesman.
No one was injured by the gunshots. And police were not able immediately to locate the suspect, police said.
Lynn police established a perimeter around the building, believing that the suspect was barricaded. Massachusetts State Police crisis negotiators and tactical teams also responded to the scene, according to an agency spokesman.
Kmiec said that the suspect had “not been located” at the scene by 7 p.m., and that officers had cleared the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, he added.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
