Mass. has banned the disposal of mattresses and textiles. Here’s how to get rid of them.

♦ Residents can use the Recycle Smart MA: Beyond the Bin search tool to find recycling and donation centers where you can drop off unwanted items, according to the MassDEP website.

Turns out there are plenty of ways to donate or recycle unwanted textiles, which are bulky and tend to take up a lot of room in landfills. Here’s what to do.

A new state ban on the disposal of mattresses, clothes, and shoes has lots of people asking a simple question: How do we get rid of all that stuff?

Choose the category of item you’re looking to get rid of from the drop-down list, which includes clothing, bicycles, books, computers, mattresses, rechargeable batteries, you name it. Then add your location, and find the closest recycling centers. Options can be filtered by free drop-off, mail-in, or pick-up methods.

♦ Buying a new mattress? Check with the retailer to see if the company will recycle your old one, said John Fischer, MassDEP deputy division director of solid waste materials management.

♦ “Buy Nothing” Facebook groups — where neighbors to give, lend, and request secondhand items at no cost — are another easy way to pass along clothing, shoes, and other textiles.

♦ In Boston, residents can drop off clothing and textiles at drop boxes located around the city. Accepted items include shoes, clothing, backpacks, sheets, towels, and even Halloween costumes, according to the website.

The city does not accept wet, moldy, dirty, or bulky items. Furniture is also not accepted for drop-off at these sites.

Boston residents can also schedule free curbside clothing and textile collection through Helpsy, the city said.

♦ Fischer also suggested donating goods to non-profit or for-profit donation centers, such as thrift stores. The Salvation Army, Goodwill, Boomerangs, and Savers thrift stores do not take mattresses, but all accept clothing and textiles, according to their websites.

Another plus: Such donations may be tax-deductible, depending on the condition of the items. According to the IRS, deductions cannot be taken for clothing unless it is in good used condition or better.

The new statewide mattress and textile disposal plan is part of MassDEP’s 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan, the final version of a plan issued in October 2021.

The plan proposed a 30 percent statewide waste reduction goal to cut disposal by 1.7 million tons annually, according to a MassDEP proposal document from 2020. This would put Massachusetts on track to reach a 90 percent reduction goal by 2050.

“We, looking forward, do not have all the disposal capacity we need in Massachusetts ... our best answer to that is to reduce the material we send off for disposal,” Fischer said. “And mattresses are one of the best opportunities to do that because they’re really high-volume, bulky material and they take up a lot of space in our landfills and they’re very difficult to manage at any solid waste facility.”

The disposal ban excludes mattresses and textiles that are “contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances,” but this does not mean residents should dirty their items in order to be able to dispose of them, according to MassDEP.

“It is not acceptable to store mattresses uncovered outside and then send them for disposal because they are wet,” the department said. “This, along with any intentional contamination of waste ban materials, would be considered a violation of MassDEP’s waste ban regulations.”

If residents have mattresses that are ineligible to be recycled or donated due to contamination, they should document the number of mattresses, their conditions, and how they have been stored, in case the department should request the information.

