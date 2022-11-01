Middle school project moves on to next phase in state process

The Massachusetts School Building Authority has moved Canton’s Galvin Middle School project a step closer to getting built.

The authority, which helps finance public school construction across the state, voted unanimously on Oct. 26 to ask Canton to start the feasibility phase of the proposal, which includes choosing an architect and developing and evaluating alternative designs. The process usually takes about two years.

“We are thrilled to continue to move forward in the MSBA process,” Canton Superintendent Derek Folan said in a statement. “This is great news for Canton and the school community. Funding for these projects is highly competitive, and to be chosen to enter this next phase reflects not only the great need that exists for this project, but also the hard work of so many individuals whose passion and dedication for (Canton Public Schools) is unwavering.”