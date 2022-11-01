New Abigail Adams statue to be unveiled in Quincy, nearly a decade after original sculpture was removed

City officials, a prominent Harvard academic, and the head of the Massachusetts Historical Society will be in Quincy Center for the dedication of a seven-foot likeness of Adams . The ceremony on the city’s Hancock-Adams Common is scheduled for 11 a.m. at 1305 Hancock St.

The new bronze statue of the celebrated Revolutionary War-era figure will be dedicated Saturday in Quincy, where the former first lady, opponent of slavery, and champion of women lived for part of her life and where she’s now buried.

The city said the statue of Adams will “hold a place of prominence” to honor her as a “defining voice” of her era. She was the wife of the second US president, John Adams, and mother of the sixth, John Quincy Adams, as well as a farmer, writer, and patriot, officials said.

“Abigail is most likely the most important woman of her generation, whose actions and words continue to hold great influence even today,” said Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch in the statement. “Her statue belongs on the Common near her husband. There is not a marriage that, as a couple, has had a greater influence on who we are as a people than John and Abigail Adams, and the Common is absolutely the right place for both of their contributions to be recognized.”

Koch will be among the speakers Saturday, along with Danielle Allen, a former Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate and a professor of political philosophy at Harvard, where she directs the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Ethics. Also on hand will be Catherine Allgor, president of the Historical Society, according to the statement.

“Abigail Adams was a visionary,” Allen said Tuesday in a statement. “Right from the beginning she understood that the founding was partial and imperfect. She knew revision would be required in the direction of inclusion and power-sharing. And she was an advocate for those values from 1776 on. I’m excited to celebrate her as a part of keeping her vision of full democracy alive and working to bring it into existence.”

Abigail Adams (1744-1818) at around 55 years old. Jane Stuart after Gilbert Stuart, ca. 1800. (Adams National Historical Park) Adams National Historical Park

Two larger statues — of John Adams and John Hancock — now stand over the north and south entrances to the common.

A statue of Abigail created by sculptor by Lloyd Lillie was removed from the park in 2013 when the area underwent reconstruction. The common reopened to great fanfare in 2018, and the city later proposed relocating the Abigail Adams statue to nearby Merrymount Park, and naming a new performance arts center in honor of Abigail Adams and Louisa Catherine Adams, the nation’s sixth first lady.

Angry residents, who said the plan downplayed Abigail Adams’s role in history, opposed the idea. On one Saturday in March, about 100 residents gathered on the steps of Quincy’s United First Parish Church, where Abigail Adams is buried, to protest the plan to relocate the statue.

Protesters held signs that read, “Return the statue” and chanted “Where is Abigail?”

Koch apparently got the message.

In April, he announced the city had reversed course and would honor Abigail Adams with a new statue on the common.

“The bottom line is the arguments I’ve heard are right,” Kock said at the time. “That Abigail’s been part of our planning is not good enough. She’s not there now... .”

He said sculptor Sergey Eylanbekov would create the new statue. Eylanbekov made the likenesses of John Adams and Hancock that are currently on the common. Koch said the city’s plan to move the older statue of Abigail Adams and her son to nearby Merrymount Park will still move forward.

Abigail Adams, who was born in Weymouth and who lived part of her life in Quincy, is known for the influence she wielded on her husband, much of it through letter-writing. According to the Massachusetts Historical Society, the two exchanged more than 1,100 letters, beginning during their courtship in 1762 and continuing throughout his political career, until 1801.

Her letters showcase an independent spirit and strength of conviction that put her ahead of her time, writing in one missive on Sept. 22, 1774, “I wish most sincerely there was not a Slave in the province.”

On March 31, 1776, she wrote to her husband in what is her most famous letter: “Remember the Ladies, and be more generous and favourable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember, all Men would be tyrants if they could.”

She also advised her husband to support equal education for women.

