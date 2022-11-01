New program aims to connect seniors with services

Gloucester has launched an initiative to help older residents better meet their health and safety needs while also keeping active. The new program is a collaboration between the Health Department and the Police Department’s Community Impact Unit.

Officials said the goal is to provide seniors easier access to resources from governmental agencies and community organizations to address personal health and safety challenges.

The program kicked off in October) with the start of a series of presentations at which Health Department staff and the Community Impact Unit discuss the services they offer, and police detectives talk about Internet and phone scams.