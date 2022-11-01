No billion dollar jackpot Monday, but nine $50K Powerball tickets sold in Mass.

The tickets were sold at stores in Acushnet, Andover, Beverly Hampden, Marshfield, Nantucket, Chelmsford, Peabody, and Bourne.

Nine tickets sold statewide yielded $50,000 prizes in the latest drawing. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers plus the all-important Powerball, lottery officials said.

No one pocketed the $1 billion Powerball jackpot Monday , but with the prize climbing to an estimated $1.2 billion for Wednesday’s drawing, Massachusetts Lottery officials are letting the public know that several people won five-figure sums Monday.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 39th since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania, where someone claimed a $206.9 million prize.

Advertisement

The largest Powerball jackpot won in Massachusetts came in 2017, when Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk made it rain with her $758.7 million winning ticket.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Lottery interim executive director Mark William Bracken warned those planning to buy tickets for the next drawing not to overdo it.

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Bracken said in a statement.

Lottery officials also plugged the drawing on Twitter.

“The leaves may be falling, but this jackpot is not,” they posted. “The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing is $1.2BILLION! Have you played your numbers yet? Good luck!”

Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at lottery retailers across Massachusetts, the agency said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.