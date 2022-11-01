North Andover police seeking man who allegedly entered unlocked apartments

Police posted a surveillance image of the man to Facebook and said he was reportedly “involved in several incidents” at the Royal Crest Estates complex on Royal Crest Drive.

Police in North Andover are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly entered multiple unlocked apartments at a residential complex early Monday morning.

Detective Lieutenant Eric J. Foulds, a police department spokesperson, said no crimes were reported inside any of the apartments that the person entered.

“This subject is a person of interest at this time,” Foulds said. “The North Andover Police are looking to identify this subject in order to interview him.”

In the surveillance image, the man’s sporting a dark hoodie, ripped jeans, and white sneakers while walking up a staircase. He wears a glum expression and appears to have facial hair.

“Hope you find him!!” one woman posted to the police Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to call North Andover detectives at 978-683-6500.





