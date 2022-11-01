Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Roxbury, hospitalized with life-theatening injuries

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Roxbury Monday night, Boston police said.
Boston police were notified about the crash at 9:53 p.m. on Halloween night. It happened in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Harrison Avenue, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.
The driver stayed at the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS, Tavares said.
As of Tuesday morning no further information was available, she said.
