Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Roxbury, hospitalized with life-theatening injuries

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated November 1, 2022, 18 minutes ago

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Roxbury Monday night, Boston police said.

Boston police were notified about the crash at 9:53 p.m. on Halloween night. It happened in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Harrison Avenue, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS, Tavares said.

As of Tuesday morning no further information was available, she said.

