Phillies, Eagles bring a bounce to beleaguered Philadelphia

Not because of its booming economy, which isn’t. And not because of a low crime rate, which has soared. But because of its high-flying baseball and football teams, the Phillies and the Eagles, who seem to have brought this sprawling, struggling, often-belittled city together — at least for a few weeks in a magical autumn.

In the fall of 2022, he might not recognize the place.

PHILADELPHIA — The comedian W.C. Fields in 1925 proposed this snarky epitaph for his gravestone: “I would rather be living in Philadelphia.” He also famously said, “Last week, I went to Philadelphia, but it was closed.”

“If there was one city that needed this, it was us,” said Michael Snock, a full-time teacher and part-time bartender, who lives in South Philadelphia within cheering distance of Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies will play the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Phillies garb is everywhere — from the airport to street fairs to the brick sidewalk outside Independence Hall — as an upstart team that struggled to make the playoffs is now tied with the powerhouse Astros, one game apiece, in the best of-seven Series.

“I didn’t really experience a championship in Philadelphia until I was 31,” Snock said, recalling the Phillies’ last world title in 2008. “Now, I think these two teams are feeding off each other. For the Eagles, it’s like, ‘Oh man, that could be us.’ "

Those Eagles — whose in-your-face fans might be the city’s gnarliest — are undefeated at 7-0, having beaten the cross-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“When I was growing up, it was always Mass in the morning and football in the afternoon. I wouldn’t change a thing,” said Snock, who paused while pouring pints at Paddy Whacks sports pub near historic Society Hill.

“It’s blue-collar here, right? We expect and demand effort from our teams,” Snock added. “We want our teams to mirror our own lives. And when we’re not getting that, we let them know.”

The paying public does let the teams know when it’s fed up. In the infamous “Santa Claus game” in December 1968, fans of a miserable Eagles team pelted St. Nicholas with snowballs during a Christmas parade at halftime.

Philadelphia fans have a gritty, full-throated intensity that ranks with — and perhaps supersedes — Boston’s and New York’s. But what they bring in passion, they can’t match in the ultimate marker: championship banners.

Since the turn of the century, Boston’s four major professional teams have amassed 12 titles — six by the Patriots, four by the Red Sox, and one each by the Bruins and Celtics.

Philadelphians can count only two in that time: the 2008 championship by the Phillies and the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in 2018.

The Sixers in basketball? They last won it all in 1983. The Flyers in hockey? Try 1975.

“I’ve been deprived for all this time,” said Jay Rivera, 30, a Phillies fan who lives across the Delaware River in South Jersey. Now, it’s time to party, as evidenced by his willingness to wait in line over the weekend with hundreds of other fans outside a mammoth sports bar near the ballpark.

Joe McDermott, 36, of Camden, N.J., stood near Rivera, content to just move a few inches every few minutes for as long as it took to get inside.

“This just brings everybody together,” said McDermott, savoring a chance to block out the noise from Philadelphia’s critics. “We’ve always got a chip on our shoulder, being counted out, not getting the credit we deserve.”

Philadelphia has seen plenty of tough times. Its population and jobs began hemorrhaging in the 1950s, although Center City is seeing new residential development and the population overall is increasing.

But homicides reached a record high last year, and shootings among young people doubled in the past five. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Philadelphia had the highest poverty rate among the nation’s largest cities, according to US Census Bureau data.

Amid the challenges, the good sports karma appears to be benefiting the city in many welcome ways.

When the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 19, and again when they toppled the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 16, police reported no overnight shootings or murders anywhere in this teeming city of 1.6 million people, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Since they’ve been winning, there’s been no shootings. The wins are up, and the crime is down. People are watching TV instead of shooting guns,” said Wade Coward, 55, of South Jersey, as he stood near the city’s pro sports complex.

David Johnson, 55, a former Boston College football player from nearby Glenora, N.J., is enjoying the good times. Outfitted in Phillies red, Johnson strolled through the 18th-century market in Head House Square over the weekend, joining dozens of others who flaunted their home-grown loyalties.

“I’ve been to Red Sox and Bruins games. It’s the same thing here, and we’re not afraid to tell you up-front,” said Johnson, who played strong safety at BC. “It’s working class, and we love to have our teams be the same. We grind it out, and you’re going to get a fight when you come.”

A good, fair fight in the arena is one thing, but Jason Lomax, 25, of West Philadelphia, wondered why the city’s sports fans attract so much abuse.

“We’re good people, but we’ve got a lot of haters,” said Lomax, a parking attendant at the sports complex. “I don’t know what we did. I think we’re all cool here, and this is kind of putting us on the map again.”

Getting on the map, however, probably won’t get Philadelphia to the rarefied heights that Boston’s sports faithful have occupied for much of the 21st century, said Johnson, the BC alum.

“I personally don’t see it,” Johnson said. “Teams pay too many key positions too much money to hold onto quality players year after year.”

Still, even fans in Philadelphia are allowed to dream as they chow down on cheese steaks with Cheez Whiz.

Allan Shaw wore a World Series jacket from 2008, commemorating the last Phillies championship, as he walked among a festive crowd near Penn’s Landing on the Delaware River.

“They’ve got some kind of thing going on, some mojo,” Shaw said of this year’s team.

And he should know. Shaw has followed the Phillies for much of their long, often-lamentable past.

“I’m old enough to have seen the 1950 World Series. I was there,” Shaw said with a laugh, recalling the team’s loss to the New York Yankees.

Snock, the teacher and part-time bartender, is optimistic about the city’s sports fortunes.

The Phillies, Eagles, and Sixers could go on a winning run for a decade, he said. The Flyers, Snock added, seem to be a work in progress.

In the meantime, the Philly faithful are riding high, and they don’t seem to mind if they’re alone on the bandwagon.

“The fan base here is very maligned and misunderstood,” said Snock, who paused, shook his head, and added an emphatic coda. “Santa Claus is an easy cop-out.”

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.