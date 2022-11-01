Police investigating after resident finds swastikas on lawn in Stoneham

Police in Stoneham are investigating after a resident allegedly found “pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas” left on their lawn Tuesday, officials said.

Police responded to a home on Whittemore Lane at 8:46 a.m. for a report of vandalism, according to a statement from Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre.

“Upon arrival, officers initiated an on-scene investigation through which they determined that several paper swastikas with hateful language were left on the victim’s property,” police said.