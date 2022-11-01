Police investigating after resident finds swastikas on lawn in Stoneham

Police in Stoneham are investigating after a resident allegedly found “pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas” left on their lawn Tuesday, officials said.
Police responded to a home on Whittemore Lane at 8:46 a.m. for a report of vandalism, according to a statement from Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre.
“Upon arrival, officers initiated an on-scene investigation through which they determined that several paper swastikas with hateful language were left on the victim’s property,” police said.
Police said that they are conducting an “aggressive” investigation and detectives do not believe the incident was random. The Anti-Defamation League New England’s leadership team will support police and the community during the investigation, officials said.
“There is no place for this kind of hate and bigotry in our community,” McIntyre said in the statement. “Our detectives are committed to a full and thorough investigation, including any possible criminal charges against the party responsible.”
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Stoneham police detectives at 781-438-1215.
