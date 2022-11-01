Rollins taps election monitor for Nov. 8 Mass. election

Carris will oversee the office’s “handling of election day complaints” in consultation with Justice Department officials in Washington D.C., Rollins’s office said.

Assistant US Attorney Eugenia M. Carris has been appointed to serve as the district election officer as part of the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program, Rollins’s office said in a statement.

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins has tapped a prosecutor in her office to monitor Election Day in Massachusetts on Nov. 8 , focusing on any concerns raised about voting rights, threats of violence to poll officials, and fraud, authorities said Tuesday.

“Every citizen must be permitted to vote without interference or discrimination and to have their vote counted in a fair and free election,” Rollins said. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to do their vitally important jobs without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will stand up and protect the integrity of the election process.”

The Justice Department plays a key role in fighting discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats to workers, and election fraud, and that authorities will address such acts “wherever” they’re reported.

“Voting is the bedrock of American democracy,” Rollins said. “We all must ensure that those who are eligible to vote can exercise that right if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt the voting process are held accountable. In order to respond to complaints of voting rights concerns and election fraud during the upcoming election, and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, AUSA Carris will be on duty in this District while the polls are open. She can be reached by the public at the following telephone number: 617-748-3363.”

The Globe recently reported on a nationwide exodus of election workers that has unfolded since the 2020 election, depleting the anonymous corps of clerks and officials who make it possible for Americans to exercise their most basic right.

Experts worry that the loss of these foot soldiers of democracy drains the system of experience and institutional knowledge at the very moment election deniers are looking to seize on any actual or alleged mistake to further erode public faith in elections.

Clerks’ reasons for departures are manifold. Some are simply retiring. Some departing clerks have cited the harassment as enough by itself, while others say constant queries from distrustful voters, coupled with onerous new voting laws, are making their often relatively low-paying jobs harder to stomach.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate,” Rollins said Tuesday. “If you have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud please contact any of us at the Department of Justice.”

