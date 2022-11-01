State judge weighs appeal in Cape Cod ballot case

A single justice of the appeals court presided at the hearing, which was scheduled for 2 p.m. As of Tuesday night, a decision had not been posted on the court’s website.

A hearing was held Tuesday in the state Appeals Court on a bid by a Republican candidate for State Representative on Cape Cod, who is challenging a lower court’s decision to allow 2,600 mislabeled mail-in ballots be counted in the Nov. 8 election.

Tracy Post, a Republican vying for the open seat in the First Barnstable District, filed an appeal to a lower court judge’s decision last week. The decision allowed for the counting of ballots that incorrectly identified Democrat Chris Flanagan as a “candidate for re-election,” according to court records.

Instead, she said she is asking for a new set of corrected ballots be sent to the affected voters, clearly identifying the error.

The designation was printed on mail-in ballots sent to approximately 2,600Dennis voters before the error was caught on Oct. 11, according to Debra O’Malley, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of the State’s office.

A second, corrected ballot was sent to those 2,600 voters shortly thereafter, O’Malley said.

“Unfortunately we missed it in the proofreading process, which does happen rarely,” she said. “All we can do when we make an error on the ballot printing is try to correct it as best we can.”

O’Malley said that voters who submitted the original ballot will have the option to also mail in the second corrected ballot — thus nullifying their original ballot. O’Malley said.

Should they choose not to do so, she added, the original ballot — with the incorrect listing — will be counted.

Lawyers for Post filed for an injunction on Oct. 18 against several state and local election officials, arguing that the incorrect ballots should not be counted.

The injunction request also stated the corrected ballots should clearly identify the mistake.

“[The Secretary of State’s office] didn’t identify to the voters what the error was,” said Post. “They consider it to be minor. I do not.”

Post requested that a third set of mail-in ballots should be sent out — this time, with with a clear “notice to voters.” These ballots would be the only ballots to be counted, according to court papers.

The request for an injunction was denied on Oct. 21 by Barnstable Superior Court judge Mark Gildea.

State election officials maintain that the error’s impact on the general election will be minimal. In addition to Dennis, the 1st district also includes Brewster and part of Yarmouth.

“This issues only affected one of the three towns [in the district],” said O’Malley. “It only affected one batch of mail. The mistake was caught so quickly that voters received corrected ballots very soon after receiving the first ballot. It would only have been an issue for voters who received their ballot and mailed it within a day or two before receiving the corrected ballot.”

Approximately 700 corrected ballots had been received by last weekend, according to Dennis Town Clerk Theresa Bunce.

O’Malley said there was no danger of multiple ballots from the same person being counted.

“This is obviously something people would be concerned about,” she said. “You may get two ballots, but only one will count —and we have very strict procedures in place to make sure that happens.”

Flanagan said the issue had become a distraction from the real campaign issues.

“[This race] is about who is going to be able to deliver resources back to the district, to address our quality-of-life issues,” he said. “I believe that people are voting for the person who will be able to deliver that for them.”

Post and Flanagan are running to replace Republican incumbent Timothy R. Whelan, who is not seeking re-election. Whelan is the Republican candidate for Barnstable County Sherriff, who is running against Democrat Donna Buckley on Nov. 8.

















Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.