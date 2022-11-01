fb-pixel Skip to main content

Steve Poftak to step down as MBTA general manager on Jan. 3

By Taylor Dolven Globe Staff,Updated November 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
Steve Poftak, general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Steve Poftak, general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, will step down on Jan. 3, he said in an e-mail to staff Tuesday afternoon.

“Serving as MBTA General Manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you,” he wrote.

Poftak’s resignation will come just two days before a new governor will be sworn in on Jan. 5.

For the remaining few months as the agency’s leader, Poftak said he would be focused on preparing for “the transition to a new administration and to new leadership.”

The leadership shakeup is the latest turbulence to hit the transportation agency, which is working to comply with new federal safety directives after a year of failures that resulted in injuries to passengers and workers, and one subway passenger death.

In his letter, Poftak said he is proud of accomplishments the MBTA made during his tenure, including keeping service going during a pandemic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.

