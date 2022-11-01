Superintendent on paid leave resigns from school department’s top job

The Milton School Committee unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent James Jette — effective Nov. 4 — saying it was a mutually agreed upon decision.

Jette has been on paid administrative leave since July following his arrest on a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August and the case dismissed, according to the School Committee.

In a letter to the school community, Committee Chair Ada Rosmarin praised Jette and said he and committee members agreed that his resignation was “in the best interests of everyone involved and affords Mr. Jette the opportunity to pursue a new chapter in his distinguished career.”