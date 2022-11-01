Superintendent on paid leave resigns from school department’s top job

The Milton School Committee unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent James Jette — effective Nov. 4 — saying it was a mutually agreed upon decision.
Jette has been on paid administrative leave since July following his arrest on a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August and the case dismissed, according to the School Committee.
In a letter to the school community, Committee Chair Ada Rosmarin praised Jette and said he and committee members agreed that his resignation was “in the best interests of everyone involved and affords Mr. Jette the opportunity to pursue a new chapter in his distinguished career.”
Jette was with the Milton public schools for 26 years, including eight as principal of Milton High School. He took over as superintendent during the pandemic “providing steady, courageous leadership during two years of disruption and uncertainty,” Rosmarin wrote.
Acting Superintendent Janet Sheehan will continue in her job through January while the School Committee conducts a search for a new superintendent. Sheehan had retired from the Milton schools but stepped in when Jette was placed on leave.
“I join the School Committee in thanking Mr. Jette for his 26 years of dedicated service to the Milton Public Schools and wish him the very best in the future,” Sheehan wrote in her blog on Oct. 27.
