Teachers from Wellesley, Foxborough among semifinalists for music educator award

Educators Aaron Bush of Foxborough High School and Kevin McDonald of Wellesley High School were included in a list of 25 semifinalists released by organizers in the Oct. 27 statement.

The award “recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and demonstrate a commitment to maintaining music education in schools,” the statement said.

Two music teachers from Massachusetts schools are among the semifinalists for the Recording Academy & Grammy Museum’s 2023 Music Educator Award, according to a statement.

The semifinalists were chosen from more than 1,200 nominations, organizers said.

A group of 10 finalists will be announced in December, and the winner will be announced during Grammy week next year. The winner will receive $10,000 and a matching grant for their school’s music program.

David Lussier, the superintendent of Wellesley Public Schools, hailed the recognition of McDonald as “well-deserved.”

“[McDonald] has built an outstanding choral program that provides not just exceptional music education, but fosters joy and creativity, and has inspired scores of students to pursue their interest in performing arts beyond high school,” Lussier said in a statement.

Foxborough Superintendent Amy A. Berdos said Bush is “an educator in every sense of the word and his energy is unmatched.”

“These last couple of COVID years, music programs have been deeply impacted, yet Mr. Bush’s advocacy and unwavering dedication to supporting students, music educators, and programs has not faltered,” Berdos said.

