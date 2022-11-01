fb-pixel Skip to main content

These were some of the best Halloween costumes spotted around Boston

One very common theme? The Orange Line train that caught fire in July.

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated November 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
Trick or treaters packed in front of houses for Halloween in the Beacon Hill neighborhood in Boston on Oct. 31, 2022.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Perhaps nothing sums up Boston better than a few jokes about Ben Affleck, problems with the MBTA, and a cup of joe from Dunkin’.

And this Halloween proved just that.

Residents got creative this year and dipped into the well of Boston-inspired costumes to celebrate the spooky holiday. While there was a range of creativity as people headed out over the weekend and Monday night, many turned to the beleaguered transit agency and and its constant troubles for some Halloween laughs.

One particular incident — the Orange Line catching fire last summer — was a clear standout, as people got dressed up for the festivities.

From Boston parking ticket dresses to Matt Damon’s best friend spilling beverages, here’s a look at some of the more inventive costumes Boston-area residents had to offer:

Katy Kowal's Boston-themed Halloween costume.Katy Kowal
Trick or treaters packed in front of houses for Halloween in the Beacon Hill neighborhood in Boston on Oct. 31, 2022. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
A child stood next to a bloody teddy bear decoration on Halloween in the Beacon Hill neighborhood in Boston on Oct. 31, 2022. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe
@alainapinto

Did anything top this in Boston? #harrypotter #bostonhalloween #boston

♬ Harry Potter - The Intermezzo Orchestra
@mcschaef

⚠️Plan Ahead⚠️ expect delays for eternity @MBTA #boston #publictransit #MBTA #taylorswift #midnights #antihero #orangeline #swifttok

♬ Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.

