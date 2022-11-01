These were some of the best Halloween costumes spotted around Boston

Perhaps nothing sums up Boston better than a few jokes about Ben Affleck, problems with the MBTA, and a cup of joe from Dunkin’.

And this Halloween proved just that.

Residents got creative this year and dipped into the well of Boston-inspired costumes to celebrate the spooky holiday. While there was a range of creativity as people headed out over the weekend and Monday night, many turned to the beleaguered transit agency and and its constant troubles for some Halloween laughs.