These were some of the best Halloween costumes spotted around Boston

Perhaps nothing sums up Boston better than a few jokes about Ben Affleck, problems with the MBTA, and a cup of joe from Dunkin’.
And this Halloween proved just that.
Residents got creative this year and dipped into the well of Boston-inspired costumes to celebrate the spooky holiday. While there was a range of creativity as people headed out over the weekend and Monday night, many turned to the beleaguered transit agency and and its constant troubles for some Halloween laughs.
One particular incident — the Orange Line catching fire last summer — was a clear standout, as people got dressed up for the festivities.
From Boston parking ticket dresses to Matt Damon’s best friend spilling beverages, here’s a look at some of the more inventive costumes Boston-area residents had to offer:
The winners are Bricker, Karl, Mossab, and Lara from the Panzer lab for their @MBTA themed costumes!🥇— Tufts BEaChES (@Tufts_BEaChES) October 31, 2022
(3/4) pic.twitter.com/BHPA1Hdo6R
let’s hope I don’t get shut down for a month 🚊🔥 pic.twitter.com/24xfqxmShU— victoria price (@victoriapricetv) October 29, 2022
🎵 This girl is on fiiiire 🔥 🎵 pic.twitter.com/C61PsJrb7I— Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) October 29, 2022
Trick-or-treat ready! 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/mNJTSr4ZVe— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) October 31, 2022
Happy Halloween from @BenAffleck, @dunkindonuts and Me pic.twitter.com/mAvRx6n42W— Megan Johnson (@megansarahj) October 28, 2022
November 1, 2022
Winning hockey games - and Halloween.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 30, 2022
(📸: @CMcAvoy44) pic.twitter.com/AmBNkVIaRJ
@alainapinto
Did anything top this in Boston? #harrypotter #bostonhalloween #boston♬ Harry Potter - The Intermezzo Orchestra
@mcschaef
⚠️Plan Ahead⚠️ expect delays for eternity @MBTA #boston #publictransit #MBTA #taylorswift #midnights #antihero #orangeline #swifttok♬ Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
