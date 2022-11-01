Three teens arrested after alleged assault, loaded gun recovered, near Dorchester school

Boston police recovered a loaded gun near a Dorchester school on Monday, after arresting three teenage boys for an alleged assault on a juvenile, the department said on Tuesday.
Officers assigned to the drug control unit were conducting surveillance near the Joseph Lee School, located at 155 Talbot Ave., at 2:14 p.m., when they witnessed the alleged assault, police said in a statement.
After investigating, the teens were placed under arrest.
All three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — face the juvenile charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot).
Officers recovered a loaded firearm from the scene, a 9mm pistol with 13 rounds in the magazine, the statement said. One of the three suspects, a 15-year-old from West Roxbury, was additionally charged as a juvenile on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and delinquent to wit, unlawful posession of ammunition.
The teens, who were not identified due to their ages, are expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.
Monday’s arrest marks the third gun incident at or near a Boston public school in less than a week. On Thursday, a 7-year-old student at the UP Holland Academy in Dorchester was found to have a loaded .45 caliber pistol in his backpack. The next day, an 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly brought a loaded revolver to Excel High School in South Boston.